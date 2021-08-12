Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Moves Higher GBITS and Hope Set All Time Highs as APP Approaches

According to Google Search Trends, Bitcoin and Ethereum lead the pack of cryptocurrencies that people search for on Google, but many cryptocurrencies are experiencing a resurgence, and investors hope the possible revived market might signal a bull trend.

GBITS and HOPE, available on the Knightsbridge, Pancakeswap and Bogged etc etc, is focused on real world financial innovation in Capital Markets globally, their game-changing.

GBITS and HOPE both hit all time highs in the last few days but there looks to be much further upside.

The APP for trading, staking and farming is scheduled to 1st October.

What is HOPE?

HOPE is a cryptocurrency that can be used to trade and pay fees on the Knightsbridge cryptocurrency exchange. … Users of HOPE receive a discount in transaction fees on not only the Knightsbridge Exchange and the K-Chain as an incentive. HOPE can also be exchanged or traded for other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.

Tokenomics

HOPE is designed with a token circulation mechanism. These internal token burns are inducing scarcity and they drive up the value of the token. 20% of Knightsbridge`s profits are used to buy back HOPE and these bought back tokens are subsequently burned to treasury every three months.

The amount of HOPE Issued each Quarter is an estimation of demand (Volume) for the future quarter.

The GBITS Dividends

All the GBITS holders are going to receive a dividend on the launch of the 3.0 APP expected on or before September 1 2021 in Beta form and full launch October 1 2021.

As with all future dividends this will be paid to holders on the day, the 1st dividend will be paid on October 1 and subsequently each Quarter after that.

ONLY GBITS HOLDERS IN THE K-Chain environment will receive a dividend.

This is a separate Dividend to the annual Dividend paid on GBITS from profits.

There will also be a separate bonus when GBITS Moves from BSC to KSC again only for Knightsbridge Account Holders.

Separate Dividends such as LAMBO BUD etc etc will also be available in the future.

Is it Defi? Yeah, Sort of.

It is like Defi, but better, you are not risking your funds out in the Metaverse, instead you are in a safe Hackfree environment and we are 1 working hard and 2 managing the risk for you.

Will You Guys Manage Funds for us? Yeah, Nah, OK we will.

This has been the most common question we have had over 2021, so we are going to build a coin that is just a high risk, wild crypto trading fund almost, actually it will be a coin like any other but the funds will only be used to trade crypto and the Volatility will be extreme, not for the faint heated, more news to come in August.

What about something less terrifying?

Yes working on that also.