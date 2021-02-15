Mobile Games Boom in China

The top 30 Chinese mobile game publishers reported a surge in revenue last month thanks to their overseas market expansion.

These game developers raked in over 2.3 billion U.S. dollars in worldwide revenues in January, a surge of 47.3 percent year on year, according to Sensor Tower, a mobile app data analysis firm.

The figure accounts for 28.8 percent of the total revenue in the global mobile gaming market during the period, the firm said.

Tencent, NetEase, miHo Yo, Lilith Games and FunPlus are among the top five Chinese developers on the list.

The top eight mobile game releasers are deploying global businesses, and four of them have focused on overseas markets, Sensor Tower said.

The income from overseas markets has become the most powerful growth engine for these Chinese game publishers, it added.

Thirty-six Chinese mobile game developers are on the top 100 list worldwide in terms of earnings in January, said the firm.

Douyin, with its overseas version called TikTok, remained the top grossing non-gaming app worldwide in January, according to Sensor Tower, a mobile app data analysis firm.

Users’ spending on the app was close to 128 million U.S. dollars last month, 3.8 times its revenue in January 2020, according to a report published by the firm.

About 82 percent of the app’s revenue was from Douyin, the Chinese version, data from the report showed.

The United States remained the largest overseas market for TikTok in January, followed by the Turkish market.

The app has been the top grossing non-gaming app worldwide since April last year, according to Sensor Tower.

Tencent Video and iQIYI, two Chinese online movie and video streaming apps, ranked fifth and seventh on the list in terms of the overall revenue. Enditem