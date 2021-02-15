Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares advanced Monday, bouncing back from last wk’s losses, as Wall Street’s record finish Friday and positive domestic corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1% at 6,877.10 by 0030 GMT, its biggest intraday percentage rise since 5 February.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 1% to 12,469.12, its lowest since 23 November 2020.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose above the 30,000 level for the 1st time in more than 30 yrs Monday, as it regained the ground lost during decades of economic stagnation.

The last time the Nikkei traded above 30,000 was 3 August 1990, a day after Iraq’s surprise invasion of Kuwait poured cold water on investors expecting the peace will prevail after the end of Cold War in late Y 1989

The break of 30,000 could open the way for test of all-time high of 38,957, touched at the end of Y 1989.

China’s A-share market will be closed from Thursday, 12 February through 17 February, and resume trading on 18 February 2021.

There will be no Asia emerging market stocks and currencies report on Friday, 12 February as most markets in the region will be closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

HeffX-LTN will resume coverage of the report on Monday, 15 February.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index12:45am EST170.92+1.53+0.90%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index12:45am EST381.56+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index12:45am EST1,769.70+17.46+1.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22512:57am EST30,071.55+551.48+1.87%
.HSIHang Seng Index11 Feb 202130,173.57+134.85+0.45%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:41am EST7,149.70+68.40+0.97%
.KS11KOSPI Index1:17am EST3,147.93+47.35+1.53%
.SETISET Composite Index12:29am EST1,528.52+20.17+1.34%
.JKSEJakarta Composite14 Feb 20216,273.83+51.31+0.82%
.PSIPSE Composite Index14 Feb 20216,959.21-31.80-0.45%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index10 Feb 20213,655.09+51.60+1.43%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex1:02am EST52,112.18+567.88+1.10%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI14 Feb 20211,609.31+9.89+0.62%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Feb 2021336.90+7.57+2.30%

