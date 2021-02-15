Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Australian shares advanced Monday, bouncing back from last wk’s losses, as Wall Street’s record finish Friday and positive domestic corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1% at 6,877.10 by 0030 GMT, its biggest intraday percentage rise since 5 February.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 1% to 12,469.12, its lowest since 23 November 2020.
Japan’s Nikkei share average rose above the 30,000 level for the 1st time in more than 30 yrs Monday, as it regained the ground lost during decades of economic stagnation.
The last time the Nikkei traded above 30,000 was 3 August 1990, a day after Iraq’s surprise invasion of Kuwait poured cold water on investors expecting the peace will prevail after the end of Cold War in late Y 1989
The break of 30,000 could open the way for test of all-time high of 38,957, touched at the end of Y 1989.
China’s A-share market will be closed from Thursday, 12 February through 17 February, and resume trading on 18 February 2021.
There will be no Asia emerging market stocks and currencies report on Friday, 12 February as most markets in the region will be closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
HeffX-LTN will resume coverage of the report on Monday, 15 February.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 15 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|12:45am EST
|170.92
|+1.53
|+0.90%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|12:45am EST
|381.56
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|12:45am EST
|1,769.70
|+17.46
|+1.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|12:57am EST
|30,071.55
|+551.48
|+1.87%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|11 Feb 2021
|30,173.57
|+134.85
|+0.45%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:41am EST
|7,149.70
|+68.40
|+0.97%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|1:17am EST
|3,147.93
|+47.35
|+1.53%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|12:29am EST
|1,528.52
|+20.17
|+1.34%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|14 Feb 2021
|6,273.83
|+51.31
|+0.82%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|14 Feb 2021
|6,959.21
|-31.80
|-0.45%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|10 Feb 2021
|3,655.09
|+51.60
|+1.43%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|1:02am EST
|52,112.18
|+567.88
|+1.10%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|14 Feb 2021
|1,609.31
|+9.89
|+0.62%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|8 Feb 2021
|336.90
|+7.57
|+2.30%
