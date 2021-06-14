19.3 C
New York
Monday, June 14, 2021
spot_img
HomeHealthCarbs
HealthCarbsCoach Bee

Mindful Eating, Having Fun on a Diet

By Coach Bee

[Mindful eating]: I’ve been getting questions about what I eat when I eat out and how do I stay on track when I’m in a social setting and still enjoy myself but not throw all my goals out the window.

Its been a habit of my to always order some form of protein first on the menu and the rest depends on what I’m feeling that day.

When I order something that is relatively carb heavy such as a burger, pasta, pizza, bagels or fried rice. I usually share it with the people I’m with, so we don’t end up being soo full of just binging on carbs and we also get to try a bunch of other flavors on the menu 😊


Don’t beat yourself up if you had more than a fry or two. 🍟


Live a little. Just remember to go back to our regular diet the next day and not starve yourself just because you were being human.

#selflove#mindfuleating#intuitiveeating#dietculture#weekendvibes#weekendmood#coffee

Previous articleHow To Buy a Reliable Motorhome
Coach Beehttps://bernsthehotnerd.com
Coach Bee (Bernice Chen) is a Life Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength, Nutrition, Design and Motivation. Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas and environments for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul. Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and has used her knowledge and experience to inspire her clients off the stage. Health and fitness is all about balance, and harmony is her specialty.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com