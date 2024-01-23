Microsoft $MSFT Leads the AI Revolution

Artificial intelligence (AI) is ushering in a new era, capturing the imagination of both Main Street and Wall Street. The recent surge in generative AI, with the potential to drive the “fourth industrial revolution,” has experts predicting over $1 trillion in incremental spending in the next decade. One standout player poised to benefit from this transformative technology is Microsoft (MSFT).
Microsoft’s Early Bet on Generative AI
Microsoft recognized the potential of generative AI early on and invested $1 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI in 2019, later increasing its stake to $13 billion. This investment paved the way for integrating generative AI into flagship products, enhancing user productivity and opening avenues for significant revenue growth.
Copilot: Microsoft’s AI Powerhouse
At the forefront of Microsoft’s AI strategy is Copilot, the AI-powered digital assistant deeply integrated into popular software-as-a-service (SaaS) products. With the ability to streamline tasks and positive feedback from early users, Copilot holds tremendous market potential. Microsoft revealed that 40% of Fortune 100 companies tested Copilot during its early-access phase. Estimates suggest Copilot and similar tools could contribute billions to Microsoft’s revenue, with projections ranging from $25 billion to over $100 billion by 2027.
Azure Cloud: Gaining Ground in the Cloud Wars
In the fiercely competitive cloud-infrastructure space, Microsoft’s Azure Cloud gained market share in fiscal 2024, outpacing rivals AWS and Google Cloud. The demand for AI played a pivotal role, contributing “roughly three points” to Azure’s growth. Azure’s growth trajectory positions Microsoft as a formidable contender in the cloud wars, aiming to dethrone long-time leader AWS.
Beyond AI: Microsoft’s Diverse Growth Drivers
While AI takes center stage, Microsoft’s diverse portfolio extends to personal computing. With PC shipments expected to climb 8% in 2024, Microsoft stands to benefit from the resurgence in demand. Additionally, ongoing gains in cloud market share and strategic positioning bode well for the company’s future growth.
Investor Outlook: Microsoft’s Premium Warranted
Despite a 60% gain over the past year, Microsoft’s valuation remains reasonable, trading at 35 times forward earnings and 12 times forward sales. This slight premium reflects the significant opportunity within Microsoft’s grasp as a leader in the AI revolution. As generative AI continues to reshape industries, Microsoft stands as a prime beneficiary, making it a compelling investment choice.
Table: Leading AI Stocks Listed on US Exchanges
|Stock
|Ticker
|Market Cap (Billion USD)
|Forward P/E
|Forward Sales (P/S)
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|$2.5
|35
|12
|Alphabet
|GOOGL
|$1.9
|26
|8.5
|Amazon
|AMZN
|$1.6
|50
|2.8
|NVIDIA
|NVDA
|$1.2
|34
|22
|IBM
|IBM
|$120
|11
|1.2
Note: Market cap figures are approximate and subject to change.
As the AI revolution unfolds, Microsoft’s strategic positioning, innovative solutions, and diverse growth drivers make it a standout choice for investors seeking exposure to the transformative power of artificial intelligence.
Shayne Heffernan