Generative AI in Retail

In the rapidly evolving landscape of retail, generative artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a transformative force, reshaping customer experiences, operational efficiencies, and competitive advantages. From personalized shopping experiences to optimized supply chains, the applications of generative AI technologies hold significant promise for retailers worldwide.

Personalized Shopping Experiences

AI algorithms analyze vast amounts of customer data to create personalized recommendations, enhancing the shopping experience. By understanding individual preferences, purchase histories, and browsing behaviors, retailers can tailor product suggestions, promotions, and content to resonate with each customer. This level of personalization fosters customer loyalty, increases sales conversions, and cultivates deeper connections between brands and consumers.

Company Product Description Jasper AI-powered writing assistant Create compelling product descriptions, social media posts, marketing copy, and more. Copy.ai AI copywriting tool Generate unique and effective marketing copy for websites, ads, emails, and social media. Story AI AI-powered storytelling platform Craft personalized and engaging stories for your brand or product. Synthesia AI video generation platform Create realistic talking head videos with different voices and languages. Reimagine.ai AI-powered product design tool Generate product prototypes, color variations, and packaging designs in seconds. ColorHarmonizer AI-powered color palette generator Create visually appealing and harmonious color palettes for your products and branding. Style2Photo AI-powered photo editing tool Apply artistic styles to your product photos and marketing materials. Dream by WOMBO AI-powered art generation tool Create unique and stunning artwork based on your text prompts. Midjourney AI-powered art generation tool Generate surreal and imaginative artwork based on your text prompts. NightCafe Creator AI-powered art generation tool Create dreamlike and atmospheric artwork based on your text prompts.

Virtual Try-On and Customization

Generative AI enables retailers to offer virtual try-on experiences and product customizations, bridging the gap between online browsing and in-store interactions. By leveraging advanced image recognition and simulation technologies, customers can visualize products in real-time, explore customization options, and make informed purchase decisions. This immersive shopping experience not only enhances customer satisfaction but also reduces return rates and associated costs.

Demand Forecasting and Inventory Management

Generative AI algorithms analyze historical sales data, market trends, and external factors to forecast demand accurately and optimize inventory management. By predicting consumer preferences, seasonal fluctuations, and supply chain disruptions, retailers can minimize stockouts, reduce excess inventory, and enhance profitability. Moreover, AI-driven insights empower retailers to make data-driven decisions, negotiate favorable terms with suppliers, and adapt swiftly to market dynamics.

Visual Merchandising and Store Layout Optimization

Generative AI technologies transform visual merchandising and store layout strategies by analyzing customer movement patterns, product interactions, and purchasing behaviors. By simulating various store configurations, product placements, and promotional displays, retailers can optimize store layouts to maximize customer engagement, streamline operations, and drive sales. Furthermore, AI-powered analytics provide actionable insights into shopper preferences, enabling retailers to refine merchandising strategies continuously.

Rank Company Ticker Symbol Market Capitalization (USD Billion) Focus Area 1 Apple AAPL 2.92 trillion AI in hardware, software, and services (Siri, Face ID, etc.) 2 Microsoft MSFT 2.02 trillion AI in cloud computing, productivity tools, and healthcare (Azure AI, Dynamics 365) 3 Alphabet (Google) GOOGL 1.56 trillion AI in search, language processing, and self-driving cars (Google Search, Assistant, Waymo) 4 Amazon AMZN 1.05 trillion AI in retail, logistics, and cloud computing (Alexa, Amazon Go, AWS AI) 5 Meta Platforms (Facebook) META 474 billion AI in social media, advertising, and virtual reality (Meta AI, Oculus) 6 NVIDIA NVDA 845 billion AI in graphics processing units (GPUs), gaming, and autonomous vehicles 7 Qualcomm QCOM 192 billion AI in mobile processing, connectivity, and IoT (Snapdragon AI) 8 Adobe ADBE 247 billion AI in digital media, marketing, and content creation (Adobe Sensei) 9 Salesforce CRM 242 billion AI in customer relationship management (CRM) and analytics (Einstein AI) 10 Autodesk ADSK 58 billion AI in design, engineering, and construction (Generative Design)

Supply Chain Automation and Efficiency

Generative AI revolutionizes supply chain management by automating routine tasks, optimizing logistics, and enhancing collaboration across the supply network. By integrating AI-driven forecasting, inventory optimization, and demand planning solutions, retailers can minimize lead times, reduce transportation costs, and improve overall supply chain efficiency. Additionally, AI technologies facilitate real-time tracking, proactive risk management, and agile response strategies, ensuring seamless operations and customer satisfaction.

Ethical Considerations and Future Implications

While generative AI offers transformative benefits for retailers, ethical considerations regarding data privacy, algorithmic bias, and workforce displacement remain paramount. Retailers must prioritize ethical AI development, foster transparency, and ensure responsible deployment to maintain consumer trust and societal harmony.

Looking ahead, the integration of generative AI technologies in retail promises to redefine industry standards, empower retailers with actionable insights, and elevate the overall customer experience. By embracing innovation, collaboration, and ethical practices, retailers can harness the full potential of generative AI to thrive in an increasingly competitive and dynamic marketplace.

Survey of US retail decision makers finds a high level of urgency and clear sense of direction in deploying generative AI in 2024

81% of retail decision makers feel urgency to adopt generative AI in their business

72% feel ready to deploy generative AI technology today

77% anticipate their organizations will start prioritizing hiring for data scientists

Retail decision makers have coalesced around five use cases where they’d like to deploy generative AI in 2024

Ahead of NRF 2024, the retail industry’s largest event, Google Cloud released new research that explores how retail decision makers in the United States perceive the value of generative AI, and how they anticipate deploying the technology in 2024. A study commissioned by Google Cloud of 274 U.S. C-suite executives, information technology leads, and business development managers, found that 81% of retail decision makers feel urgency to adopt generative AI technologies, with 72% ready to deploy generative AI in the coming year.

In 2023, generative AI emerged as one of the fastest-growing technology trends to date, with retailers moving quickly to pilot and explore generative AI tools, Now, the majority (75%) of surveyed retail decision makers believe generative AI can be practically deployed in their business and 78% believe generative AI will impact their industry in the next 12 months. Nearly all (95%) of these decision makers said that generative AI will have an impact on customer experience.

“Generative AI has come so far in one year, shifting from a barely known concept to an urgently needed answer for numerous business challenges,” said Amy Eschliman, managing director, Retail Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. “2023 was a period of experimentation for retailers and many invested in learning where generative AI could have the biggest impact. In 2024, we expect to see retail decision makers put this technology into production to improve shopping experiences, increase productivity, and fuel growth.”

Generative AI is expected to drive impact across five key areas in 2024

Retailers see potential for measurable change across their business, with 75% of retail decision makers saying they believe generative AI is a key way retailers can reinvent themselves. After initiating generative AI deployments in 2023, 72% of retail executives felt satisfied with their performance and outcomes, while about 28% didn’t.

Retail decision makers have also signaled a strong sense and understanding of where this new technology can be most impactful in their industry. Research respondents had high confidence that generative AI is poised to fundamentally change customer experience, and almost half of retailers have started their AI journey for customer service automation, with a portion currently piloting (25%) and others already deploying (22%).

Notably, retail decision makers have coalesced around five use cases where they’d like to deploy generative AI in 2024:

Customer service automation : 59% of respondents want to use generative AI to streamline customer service with less human intervention by providing conversation summaries, automating tasks, and ultimately driving conversion. This could include inquiry resolutions, appointment scheduling, and completing transactions.

: 59% of respondents want to use generative AI to streamline customer service with less human intervention by providing conversation summaries, automating tasks, and ultimately driving conversion. This could include inquiry resolutions, appointment scheduling, and completing transactions. Marketing support and product description generation : 49% of respondents want to use generative AI to accelerate product categorization and generate great customer-centric marketing copy.

: 49% of respondents want to use generative AI to accelerate product categorization and generate great customer-centric marketing copy. Creative assistance: 44% of respondents want to use generative AI to empower retail creative teams to curate bespoke images and creative content for campaigns and editorial placements and also enable one-to-one personalization.

44% of respondents want to use generative AI to empower retail creative teams to curate bespoke images and creative content for campaigns and editorial placements and also enable one-to-one personalization. Conversational commerce : 40% of retail decision-makers want to use generative AI to address shopper inquiries with interactive responses beyond just product recommendations.

: 40% of retail decision-makers want to use generative AI to address shopper inquiries with interactive responses beyond just product recommendations. Store associate knowledge and support: 38% of respondents want to use generative AI to automatically develop internal knowledge articles from existing data sources, such as product documentation, customer support tickets, and employee training materials.

Retailers will increasingly hire technical positions to support innovation

To continue supporting technology innovation in the coming year, more than half of retail decision makers anticipate an increase in technical positions across several job functions. The leading positions include data scientists (77%), machine learning engineers (69%), prompt engineers (57%), and AI-related product managers and developers (78%). Specifically, retail decision makers expect hiring for data scientists across retail is anticipated to increase by 10%.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Survey Methodology

This survey was commissioned by Google Cloud and conducted by NewtonX. The online survey audience was IT Decision Makers and Business Decision Makers in retail organizations with at least 500 employees. Respondents were required to have cloud decision-making capacity and at least some knowledge of generative AI. The survey was fielded from Oct 23 to Nov 14 in both the US and UK; however, the press release above reports US figures only. There were 274 US respondents and 104 UK respondents. Google was not revealed as the end client sponsoring the research and no personally identifiable information about survey respondents was shared with Google.