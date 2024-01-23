Monday, January 22, 2024
Bitcoin: A Resilient Buy $BTC

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Bitcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency, continues to captivate the financial world with its resilience and potential for growth. Recent market developments, particularly the selling pressure from the FTX estate, have raised questions about Bitcoin’s trajectory. This article aims to provide a perspective on why Bitcoin remains an attractive investment, addressing the impact of the FTX estate’s selling and the imminent halving event.

Selling Pressure from FTX Estate: Temporary Setback

One factor influencing Bitcoin’s recent price performance is the substantial selling of Bitcoin by the FTX estate. While this has created short-term turbulence, it’s essential to view it within a broader context. The FTX estate’s selling, largely attributed to legal obligations and restructuring, is a temporary market dynamic. As the estate concludes its selling activities, the pressure on Bitcoin is expected to ease.

Bitcoin Halving: A Catalyst for Optimism

A crucial event on the horizon is the Bitcoin halving, a phenomenon that occurs approximately every four years. During this event, the reward for miners is halved, impacting the rate at which new bitcoins are created. Historical patterns suggest that previous halvings have been associated with significant price increases for Bitcoin. The upcoming halving, anticipated in the near future, is viewed by many as a potential catalyst for renewed bullish momentum.

Why Bitcoin is Still a Buy

  1. Limited Supply: Bitcoin’s design includes a capped supply of 21 million coins, making it inherently scarce. This scarcity, combined with increasing demand, often contributes to upward price pressure.
  2. Institutional Adoption: Institutional interest in Bitcoin has been steadily growing, with major companies and investment funds allocating a portion of their portfolios to this digital asset. This institutional validation adds a layer of credibility and stability to Bitcoin.
  3. Global Economic Uncertainty: Bitcoin, often referred to as “digital gold,” is seen by some as a hedge against economic uncertainties. In times of inflationary concerns or geopolitical turmoil, investors may turn to Bitcoin as a store of value.
  4. Growing Acceptance: More businesses and merchants are accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment. The broader acceptance of Bitcoin in the real economy contributes to its utility and, consequently, its value.

While short-term market fluctuations, including the impact of the FTX estate’s selling, may introduce volatility, the fundamental strengths of Bitcoin persist. The imminent halving event, coupled with its intrinsic scarcity and increasing institutional adoption, positions Bitcoin as an intriguing asset for long-term investors. As with any investment, thorough research, risk assessment, and a strategic approach are crucial. For those with a bullish outlook on the future of digital assets, Bitcoin remains a compelling and resilient choice.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

