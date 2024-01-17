Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Cathie Wood Loves Bitcoin

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Cathie Wood’s Unwavering Confidence in Bitcoin’s Soaring Future

Renowned CEO of ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, has reaffirmed her optimistic Bitcoin price forecast of $1.5 million by 2030, citing the recent approval of the Bitcoin spot ETF in the US as a pivotal factor elevating the “probability of the bull case.”

In a recent appearance on CNBC, Wood outlined her base case scenario, predicting Bitcoin to reach $600,000 by the end of the decade. However, expressing a more optimistic outlook, she believes the leading cryptocurrency could witness an extraordinary surge of over 3,000%, hitting $1.5 million per coin. This revision comes after her earlier projection of $1 million made last year.

Wood attributes Bitcoin’s promising future to its expanding fundamentals, including the rising hash rate, growth in long-term holder reserves, an increase in addresses holding BTC, and the recent launch of the spot ETF, all contributing to heightened adoption and usage.

The recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval of ETFs backed by actual Bitcoins marks a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry. Nine ETFs commenced trading on US stock exchanges, sparking immediate enthusiasm and a 9% surge in Bitcoin prices within the first hour of Thursday’s trading.

As one of the licensed issuers of a Bitcoin ETF, ARK Invest is set to face intense competition in this space. However, Wood remains confident in the performance of the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin Trust ETF, anticipating it to emerge as one of the top performers.

Cathie Wood, serving as the CEO of the high-profile ARK Innovation ETF, has earned celebrity-like status in finance circles for her investments in disruptive tech companies and digital assets, including Bitcoin. Approximately 25% of her net worth is directly invested in cryptocurrencies, underscoring her notably positive outlook.

While other analysts foresee substantial upside in Bitcoin’s price, Wood’s projections stand out for their magnitude. Standard Chartered Bank, for instance, predicts $200,000 per Bitcoin by 2025, drawing parallels with the introduction of the first gold-backed ETF in 2004.

While the realization of a multi-million dollar Bitcoin valuation remains uncertain, Cathie Wood remains steadfast in her belief in the cryptocurrency’s long-term investment potential. She envisions Bitcoin as a “financial superhighway” and a “public good,” poised for expansion as adoption continues to grow.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

