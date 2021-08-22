22.6 C
New York
Sunday, August 22, 2021
spot_img
HomePaul Ebeling
FeaturedPaul Ebeling

Mega Star, WWII Hero Josephine Baker to Be Honored in France

By Paul Ebeling

#JosephineBaker #France #Paris #WWII #hero #Pantheon

The remains of American-born entertainer Josephine Baker will be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris, making the entertainer/World War II hero in France the 5th woman to be honored with a Pantheon burial, and will also be the 1st artist.

Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron decided to organize a ceremony on 30 November at the Paris monument, which houses the remains of scientist Marie Curie, French philosopher Voltaire, writer Victor Hugo and other French luminaries.

The Presidential Palace confirmed the newspaper’s information.

After her death in Y 1975, Baker was buried in Monaco, dressed in a French military uniform with the medals she received for her role as part of the French Resistance during the War.

Holocaust survivor Simone Veil, 1 of France’s most revered politicians, was buried at the Pantheon in Y 2018. The other women are 2 who fought with the French Resistance during World War II are Germaine Tillion and Genevieve de Gaulle-Anthonioz and Nobel Prize-winning chemist Madame Curie.

The monument also holds the remains of 72 men.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Ms. Baker became a Megastar in the 1930s especially in France, where she moved in Y 1925.

She quickly became famous for her “banana skirt” dance routines and wowed audiences at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees and later at the Folies Bergere in Paris.

She became a French citizen after her marriage to industrialist Jean Lion in Y 1937.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleBox Office: ‘Free Guy’ #1 with $19-M, ‘PAW Patrol’ Opens to Solid $13-M
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com