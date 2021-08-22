#JosephineBaker #France #Paris #WWII #hero #Pantheon

The remains of American-born entertainer Josephine Baker will be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris, making the entertainer/World War II hero in France the 5th woman to be honored with a Pantheon burial, and will also be the 1st artist.

Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron decided to organize a ceremony on 30 November at the Paris monument, which houses the remains of scientist Marie Curie, French philosopher Voltaire, writer Victor Hugo and other French luminaries.

The Presidential Palace confirmed the newspaper’s information.

After her death in Y 1975, Baker was buried in Monaco, dressed in a French military uniform with the medals she received for her role as part of the French Resistance during the War.

Holocaust survivor Simone Veil, 1 of France’s most revered politicians, was buried at the Pantheon in Y 2018. The other women are 2 who fought with the French Resistance during World War II are Germaine Tillion and Genevieve de Gaulle-Anthonioz and Nobel Prize-winning chemist Madame Curie.

The monument also holds the remains of 72 men.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Ms. Baker became a Megastar in the 1930s especially in France, where she moved in Y 1925.

She quickly became famous for her “banana skirt” dance routines and wowed audiences at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees and later at the Folies Bergere in Paris.

She became a French citizen after her marriage to industrialist Jean Lion in Y 1937.

