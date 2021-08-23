Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$BZH $CF $LESL $MOS $NVDA

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 23 August, as follows:

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH): Janney started coverage with a Buy rating and a 23 price target. The stock trades in a 52-week range of 10.96 – 26.12.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF): HSBC Securities raised the stock to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to 59.50 from 57.00. The consensus target price is at 59.06.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL): Loop Capital raised the pool supply giant’s stock to Buy from Hold and has a 25 price target. The consensus target is at 33.36.

Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS): HSBC Securities upgraded the stock to a Buy from Hold and also raised the price target to 39 from 27. The consensus target is at 40.16.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA): Benchmark resumed coverage of the semiconductor leader with a Buy rating and a 230 price target. That compares with the 200.56 consensus target

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!