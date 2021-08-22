#BoxOffice #movies #theaters

‘Free Guy‘ set VirusCasedemic record as it crosses $100-M globally in its 1st 10-days. New offerings ‘The Protege’ and ‘Reminiscence‘ box office debuts DOA.

The family-friendly action-comedy, starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy, fell a mere 34% in its 2nd frame to $18.8-M for a 10-day domestic total of $58.8-M. It is the lowest decliner of any film opening north of $10-M in the VirusCasedemic era thanks to great word of mouth.

Overseas it earned $17.1-M from 46 markets as it sailed past the $100-M mark globally to finish Sunday with a worldwide tally of $111.9-M.

Paramount’s PAW Patrol: The Movie, opened to a better-than-expected $13-M domestically despite the fact that it also debuted day and date on Paramount+.

PAW Patrol did best in the South and Midwest. Audiences bestowed the film with an A- CinemaScore, while kids gave it glowing exit scores.

The animated film is also doing pleasing business overseas, where it earned another $12.8-M this weekend from 33 territories for a foreign tally of $21.5-M and $34.5-M worldwide.

Among holdovers: Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which is available in the home via Disney+ Premier Access, also held in well its 3rd outing to place #3. The Dwayne Johnson starrer grossed $6.2-M for a domestic take of $92.5-M and $173.7-M globally.

Disney’s overall weekend grosses included Luca‘s China debut. The Pixar film is the 1st Hollywood tentpole to receive a release date in China in months. Luca came in #2 with $5-M.

In North America, Sony and Stage 6’s Don’t Breathe 2 came in 4th with $5-M, followed by MGM and UAR’s Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Respect fell 57% to $3.8-M for a 10-day domestic take of $15.7-M.

New offerings all DOA in their box office debuts, beginning with adult action-thriller The Protege starring Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson. From Lionsgate and Millennium, The Protege had trouble cracking $3-M.

Reminiscence opened simultaneously in the home via HBO Max and on the big screen also came DOA in its debut despite a high-profile cast. The Warner Bros.’ science-fiction thriller opened to an estimated $2-M weekend for a 9th-place finish.

Both Reminiscence and The Protegee play to older audiences, who are afraid to return to movie theaters due to a perceived rise in VirusCasedemic cases attributed to the Delta variant, according to polling data

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, the chaos us almost over, Keep the Faith!