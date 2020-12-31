Mask Mandates are Without Question, Useless

#mask #COVID19

Fact: COVID-19 Cases are Higher with Mask Mandates than Without

A new study shows that mask mandates do the opposite of what they are supposed to do, wherein they actually encourage the virus to spread through communities, rather than stop it.

Rational Ground looked at COVID-19 cases from 1 May to 15 December 2020, in all 50 US states, those with and without mask mandates

Among states with no mask mandates, 17 cases per 100,000 people per day were counted, compared to 27 cases per 100,000 people per day in states with mask mandates

NPIs (Nonpharmaceutical interventions), including mask mandates, travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders, quarantines and lockdowns, do not reduce COVID-19 transmission and death rates, according to a working paper released by the National Bureau of Economic Research

For all the countries and US states studied, once the region experienced 25 cumulative COVID-19 deaths, the growth rates of daily COVID-19 deaths fell from initially high levels to close to Zero within 20 to 30 days

After this initial frame, growth rates of daily COVID-19 deaths have “hovered around zero or below everywhere in the world,” with or without NPIs

Mask mandates were rolled out despite a lack of solid evidence to support their use among the general population; on the contrary, the evidence against them continues to mount.

If you live in an area without a mask mandate, remember that wearing 1, or not, is a personal choice.

For those in areas with mask mandates, keep in mind that most rules state you must wear a mask unless you can maintain a 6-ft distance from people which means in many cases you can forgo wearing a mask and still be in compliance with the mandate.

Have a healthy Happy New Year, Keep the Faith!