Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

There will be no Asia-Pacific stocks report on Friday, 1 January, as most markets in the region will be closed for the New Year Holiday.

We will resume coverage on Monday, 4 January.

China stocks rose to multi-year highs on the last trading day of Y 2020, as investors cheered a China-Europe investment deal and Beijing’s policy support for its capital markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 1.9%, at 5,211.29, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.7% at 3,473.07.

Australian shares wrapped up Y 2020 flat to little changed from where they had begun,

On Thursday, the S&P/ASX 200 index finished 1.4% lower to 6,587.1, capping off a year of record highs and historic lows just 1.5% below where it had closed in the 1st session of Y 2020.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index settled 1% lower on the day, but closed the year 15% higher.

Japan’s Nikkei share average ended lower on the last trading day of the year, retreating from a more than three-decade high hit in the previous session as investors booked profits, but it logged gains for a second straight year.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.45% to 27,444.17 Wednesday, after closing at its highest mark since August 1990 in the prior session.

The broader Topix slipped 0.8% to 1,804.68, pulling back from its highest mark since October 2018 posted Tuesday.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 31 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 25 Dec 2020 155.55 +0.35 +0.23% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 25 Dec 2020 320.74 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 25 Dec 2020 1,590.06 +0.00 +0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 25 Dec 2020 26,656.61 -11.74 -0.04% .HSI Hang Seng Index 24 Dec 2020 26,386.56 +43.46 +0.16% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 24 Dec 2020 6,917.50 +24.90 +0.36% .KS11 KOSPI Index 24 Dec 2020 2,806.86 +47.04 +1.70% .SETI SET Composite Index 25 Dec 2020 1,486.31 +34.79 +2.40% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 23 Dec 2020 6,008.71 -14.58 -0.24% .PSI PSE Composite Index 23 Dec 2020 7,204.38 +1.99 +0.03% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 25 Dec 2020 3,396.56 +33.45 +0.99% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 24 Dec 2020 46,973.54 +529.36 +1.14% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 24 Dec 2020 1,641.17 -6.33 -0.38% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 24 Dec 2020 309.91 +8.76 +2.91%

