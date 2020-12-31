Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
There will be no Asia-Pacific stocks report on Friday, 1 January, as most markets in the region will be closed for the New Year Holiday.
We will resume coverage on Monday, 4 January.
China stocks rose to multi-year highs on the last trading day of Y 2020, as investors cheered a China-Europe investment deal and Beijing’s policy support for its capital markets.
The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 1.9%, at 5,211.29, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.7% at 3,473.07.
Australian shares wrapped up Y 2020 flat to little changed from where they had begun,
On Thursday, the S&P/ASX 200 index finished 1.4% lower to 6,587.1, capping off a year of record highs and historic lows just 1.5% below where it had closed in the 1st session of Y 2020.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index settled 1% lower on the day, but closed the year 15% higher.
Japan’s Nikkei share average ended lower on the last trading day of the year, retreating from a more than three-decade high hit in the previous session as investors booked profits, but it logged gains for a second straight year.
The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.45% to 27,444.17 Wednesday, after closing at its highest mark since August 1990 in the prior session.
The broader Topix slipped 0.8% to 1,804.68, pulling back from its highest mark since October 2018 posted Tuesday.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 31 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|25 Dec 2020
|155.55
|+0.35
|+0.23%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|25 Dec 2020
|320.74
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|25 Dec 2020
|1,590.06
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|25 Dec 2020
|26,656.61
|-11.74
|-0.04%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|24 Dec 2020
|26,386.56
|+43.46
|+0.16%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|24 Dec 2020
|6,917.50
|+24.90
|+0.36%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|24 Dec 2020
|2,806.86
|+47.04
|+1.70%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|25 Dec 2020
|1,486.31
|+34.79
|+2.40%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|23 Dec 2020
|6,008.71
|-14.58
|-0.24%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|23 Dec 2020
|7,204.38
|+1.99
|+0.03%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|25 Dec 2020
|3,396.56
|+33.45
|+0.99%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|24 Dec 2020
|46,973.54
|+529.36
|+1.14%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|24 Dec 2020
|1,641.17
|-6.33
|-0.38%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|24 Dec 2020
|309.91
|+8.76
|+2.91%
Have a healthy Happy New Year, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Shale Oil and Nat Gas Back in Favor - December 31, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - December 31, 2020
- Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - December 31, 2020