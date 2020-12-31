Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan 

There will be no Asia-Pacific stocks report on Friday, 1 January, as most markets in the region will be closed for the New Year Holiday.

We will resume coverage on Monday, 4 January.

China stocks rose to multi-year highs on the last trading day of Y 2020, as investors cheered a China-Europe investment deal and Beijing’s policy support for its capital markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 1.9%, at 5,211.29, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.7% at 3,473.07.

Australian shares wrapped up Y 2020 flat to little changed from where they had begun,

On Thursday, the S&P/ASX 200 index finished 1.4% lower to 6,587.1, capping off a year of record highs and historic lows just 1.5% below where it had closed in the 1st session of Y 2020.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index settled 1% lower on the day, but closed the year 15% higher.

Japan’s Nikkei share average ended lower on the last trading day of the year, retreating from a more than three-decade high hit in the previous session as investors booked profits, but it logged gains for a second straight year.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.45% to 27,444.17 Wednesday, after closing at its highest mark since August 1990 in the prior session.

The broader Topix slipped 0.8% to 1,804.68, pulling back from its highest mark since October 2018 posted Tuesday.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 31 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index25 Dec 2020155.55+0.35+0.23%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index25 Dec 2020320.74+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index25 Dec 20201,590.06+0.00+0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22525 Dec 202026,656.61-11.74-0.04%
.HSIHang Seng Index24 Dec 202026,386.56+43.46+0.16%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index24 Dec 20206,917.50+24.90+0.36%
.KS11KOSPI Index24 Dec 20202,806.86+47.04+1.70%
.SETISET Composite Index25 Dec 20201,486.31+34.79+2.40%
.JKSEJakarta Composite23 Dec 20206,008.71-14.58-0.24%
.PSIPSE Composite Index23 Dec 20207,204.38+1.99+0.03%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index25 Dec 20203,396.56+33.45+0.99%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex24 Dec 202046,973.54+529.36+1.14%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI24 Dec 20201,641.17-6.33-0.38%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index24 Dec 2020309.91+8.76+2.91%

Have a healthy Happy New Year, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific