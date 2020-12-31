Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

$AMAT $CAT $DT $JPM $TWOU

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below are our Buy calls for Thursday, 31 December, as follows:

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw its price target raised to 110 from 82 at Needham, where the stock is the Top semiconductor capital equipment pick for Y 2021. It also was added to the firm’s Conviction List. The Wall Street consensus price target is at 89.28.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw its price target raised to 220 at Baird, where the stock is 1 of the company’s Top 2021 ideas. The industrial giant has a 173.75 consensus target.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) was started with a Buy rating and a 52 price target at BTIG Research. The consensus target is at 49.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM),it it may be time to get back into the big bank stocks. Shares most recently closed at 125.01 and have a consensus price target of 125.76.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was reiterated with a Buy rating and was called the best idea for Y 2021 at Needham. The analysts believe the company has been a delayed beneficiary from the shift to online education caused by the pandemic. The consensus target is 48.15

Have a healthy Happy New Year, Keep the Faith!


