Love is the Heart of Universal Wisdom

#love #wisdom

“Universal wisdom is super, because anyone who has the slightest awareness of their true selves identify with the message and at a deep level understands the message is true” –Paul Ebeling

Fact: If you operate from universal wisdom, you will feel better every day.

Universal messages are based on unconditional love and so love is the essence of the message. The wisdom of our higher selves is always based in love which is the real core of our identity.

Our higher self is always there, so do not block the light by negative and limiting thoughts and our limited beliefs about who we are; seek love every day.

SMILE at everyone you meet and make their day

ENCOURAGE someone today, encouragement sets of positive energy that you will both benefit from

BE HONEST, take the risk of speaking the truth

LISTEN to another, it is one of the greatest loving gifts you can give

LAUGH, make it a habit to laugh daily

COOK, taking time to cook wonderful food for yourself and others is a loving act

GIVE, giving is the path to our soul

FORGIVE, forgiveness is a gift for yourself, not for the person you are forgiving

ENJOY, being joyful is the ultimate expression of our heart experiencing our higher self

THANK, make it your mission to feel thankful for even the smallest things in life until the feeling of gratitude rises up

DREAM, imagination is your secret power to getting what you want, so dream to your heart’s content

PASSION, passion is loving energy in motion

PATIENCE, because it takes time, does not mean its not coming

PRAY, praying reinforces your message to our higher selves

“Prayer is the song of the heart. It reaches the ear of God even if it is mingled with the cry and tumult of a thousand men.”— Kahlil Gibran

Have a happy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!