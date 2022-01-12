Become that Person You Want to Be

#personal #growth

“Some of us are continuously developing ourselves, it is exciting“– Paul Ebeling

Being aware of self can be daunting, because to grow we need to be able to objectively look at ourselves, without judgement. When we realize we are creating our reality with our thoughts and feelings, then developing self-awareness is a no brainer to halt what is not working for us.

Some people are naturally emotionally intelligent and for some have to learn how. Emotionally intelligence means letting your feelings come up and finding ways to deal with them. It is also about helping others with their emotions, or at the very least going some way to empathize and understand what they may be going through.

Thoughts create our reality.

They also create our feelings and emotions. If we think negatively over long periods of time, our lives will become darker. Learning to think positively can really affect your life. Thoughts create our reality.

“The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential…these are the Keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence.” – Confucius

Have a happy , prosperous day, Keep the Faith!