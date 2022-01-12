-8.9 C
New York
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
spot_img
Home2022
2022Knightsbridge InsightsLifestyle

If the Lion is Your Animal Spirit…

By Paul Ebeling
48197132 - an lion lying down and looks around

#lion #animal #spirit

“The Lion is Tops for being the most relentless fighter in the face of life challenges”— Paul Ebeling

The Lion spirit animal represents courage, strength in overcoming difficulties. The presence of this power animal could also mean that something wild or difficult to control is happening. As such, Lions symbolizes emotions that are difficult to manage, such a anger or fear.

The Lion as a spirit animal symbolizes the following:

  • Strength, assertiveness, personal power
  • A common meaning for the Lion spirit animal is predatory feelings, such as anger, aggression directed at someone else or towards you
  • Personal struggle to deal with these feelings
  • Lion spirit animals warn about a threatening situation or event in life

The Lion spirit animal is generally associated with a representation of  personal strength. If the lion appears powerful to you, its presence as a spirit guide can be interpreted as a positive representation of your self-confidence or personal power. As such, lions point to qualities of strength, courage, assertiveness.

Lions are animals who dominate other animals in nature. Remember as an example the expression “the Lion, King of the Jungle”.

When a Lion appears as your power animal, it could reflect your ability to lead others or tendency to dominate relationships at home and/or at work.

Have a happy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleLove is the Heart of Universal Wisdom
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com