Latest AI Headlines from Asia

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Asia, a dynamic region known for its technological prowess, is making significant strides in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). From cutting-edge innovations to strategic partnerships, here are the latest headlines shaping the AI landscape in Asia:

The Upcoming Chinese “AI Law”

China is gearing up to introduce its own comprehensive AI Act, similar to the European Union’s AI regulations. Unlike previous Chinese laws that focused on specific AI subsets (such as deepfakes), this new law aims to address the entire AI ecosystem. Expect a draft of the AI Law in 2024, although finalization and effectiveness may take longer. Defining what constitutes AI poses challenges, but this law could significantly impact how AI shapes our world1.

Guidance for AI Companies

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences drafted an advisory version of the future AI law in 2023. This document provides insights into what China wants to achieve. It guides AI companies on what to avoid and sets boundaries for responsible AI development. As China continues to lead in AI research and patents, such guidance becomes crucial1.

China’s AI Market Growth

China’s AI market value is projected to reach US$26.44 billion by 2026. In 2023 alone, the country’s AI spending is expected to hit US$14.75 billion, accounting for about 10% of the world total. Chinese researchers publish more AI papers and secure more patents than their U.S. counterparts, positioning China as a global leader in AI-empowered applications234.

Challenges and Opportunities

While China’s AI advancements are impressive, challenges remain. Balancing innovation with ethical considerations, data privacy, and security is essential. Foreign stakeholders eyeing China’s AI market must navigate regulatory updates, investment opportunities, and cultural nuances. As China emerges as an AI force, collaboration and responsible practices will shape its future5.

ETT | iByond™ and Knightsbridge Group Seal $1.2B Deal

In a groundbreaking move, ETT | iByond™ and Knightsbridge Group have joined forces to advance digitization and fintech globally. The monumental deal, projected to be worth as much as $1.2 billion, underscores their commitment to harnessing AI and transforming financial services12. This collaboration promises unparalleled solutions tailored to meet evolving business needs.

OpenAI’s Sora Challenges China’s AI Dreams

OpenAI introduces Sora, an AI model that turns text into video. Amid China’s AI ambitions, Sora provides a fresh perspective, emphasizing the need for responsible AI development1. As AI continues to shape the world, this critical dialogue ensures ethical and sustainable progress.

Nvidia Vaults to Fourth-Biggest Company by Market Cap

Driven by AI optimism, Nvidia has surged to become the world’s fourth-largest company by market capitalization. Their commitment to AI research and development positions them at the forefront of technological innovation1.

Singapore Invests in 10Gbps Broadband Network

Singapore plans to invest up to S$100 million to boost its broadband network, upgrading to 10Gbps. This move aligns with the nation’s vision of becoming a smart city powered by AI and connectivity1.

AI Perspectives from Asia: A Collaborative Effort

The Asia Foundation and Stanford HAI announce the “AI Perspectives from Asia” program. Through research, education, and convenings, they aim to support policymakers and civil society in harnessing AI’s potential while mitigating its harms in the Asia Pacific region3.

APAC Emerges as an AI Force

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, is emerging as a pioneering force in AI. As adoption accelerates, APAC’s contributions to AI innovation must not be overlooked4.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

