Wall Street Legend Steven Chaykowsky Joins Collective Audience, Inc. Advisory Board

We are thrilled to announce that Steven Chaykowsky, a distinguished figure in the finance industry, has joined the advisory board at Collective Audience, Inc. ($CAUD). With over 15 years of trading experience at Merrill Lynch and SLK, as well as a decade-long tenure in the financial publishing sector, Steven brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.

During his impressive career, Steven has worked with esteemed institutions such as Bank of New York, T Rowe Price, and Blackrock, cultivating deep insights into the intricacies of financial markets. Holding a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Western New England University, he possesses a strong foundation in the fundamentals of the industry.

We are excited to embark on this journey with Steven Chaykowsky and look forward to leveraging his expertise to propel Collective Audience to new heights of success.



Collective Audience (Nasdaq: CAUD) is a pioneering audience-based performance advertising and media platform tailored for brands, agencies, and publishers. Following its listing on the NasdaqGM in Q4, the company has been strategically enhancing its management, advisory, and board teams to capitalize on the immense opportunities within the ad-tech sector.

The innovative platform introduced by Collective Audience represents a paradigm shift in digital advertising and media ecosystems. By fostering an open, interconnected, and data-driven approach, it eliminates numerous inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process. Furthermore, Collective Audience provides unparalleled visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data, enabling clients to prioritize performance, brand reach, traffic, and transactions effectively.

In a recent interview with Hawk Point Media, CEO Peter Bordes shed light on the company’s ambitious plans to seize the vast market potential estimated at over $839 billion by 2023. Bordes emphasized Collective Audience’s commitment to becoming a leader in the sector, leveraging its comprehensive suite of services to tap into extraordinary growth opportunities.

With a lean capital structure and a significant portion of shares held by insiders, Collective Audience is poised to create substantial shareholder value. Despite competition in the market, the company’s unique data-driven solutions and end-to-end services set it apart, enabling clients to reach their target audiences seamlessly across various media channels.

