Biden vs. Trump has No Winners: Buy Bitcoin and Gold

written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D


Biden vs. Trump: The tumultuous state of American politics, coupled with the nation’s ever-mounting debt burden, has led many investors to seek refuge in alternative assets such as gold and Bitcoin. As political uncertainty and fiscal challenges continue to weigh on traditional financial markets, both precious metals and cryptocurrencies are emerging as attractive options for hedging against economic instability and preserving wealth in the face of uncertainty.

Gold, long revered as a safe-haven asset, has historically proven its ability to retain value and serve as a reliable store of wealth during times of crisis. Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the United States, gold has once again come into focus as a tangible asset that offers protection against inflation, currency devaluation, and geopolitical risk. With central banks around the world engaging in unprecedented levels of monetary stimulus and quantitative easing, concerns about the long-term stability of fiat currencies have only heightened the appeal of gold as a hedge against currency debasement and financial instability.

Similarly, Bitcoin, often referred to as “digital gold,” has emerged as a compelling alternative investment in recent years, offering investors a decentralized and censorship-resistant store of value outside the traditional banking system. As governments grapple with mounting debt levels and fiscal imbalances, Bitcoin’s finite supply and deflationary monetary policy make it an attractive hedge against inflation and currency depreciation. Moreover, the increasing adoption of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class by institutional investors and corporate treasuries has bolstered its credibility and mainstream acceptance as a viable store of wealth in an uncertain economic environment.

In light of America’s political turmoil and escalating debt crisis, both gold and Bitcoin are increasingly viewed as strong buys by investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and protect against systemic risks. While traditional financial assets remain susceptible to market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, precious metals and cryptocurrencies offer a compelling alternative that may help investors weather the storm and preserve capital in the face of mounting economic challenges. As the outlook for global markets grows increasingly uncertain, the appeal of gold and Bitcoin as safe-haven assets is likely to continue to grow, making them attractive options for investors seeking stability and security in an uncertain world.

The Biden vs. Trump 2024 presidential election in the United States looms large on the horizon, with the potential to further polarize and damage the nation’s political landscape regardless of the outcome. Whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden emerges victorious, significant challenges and controversies are likely to ensue, casting a shadow over the legitimacy of the election and exacerbating existing divisions within the country.

If Joe Biden secures reelection, concerns over the integrity of the electoral process may surface due to the lack of voter identification requirements and the ongoing issue of illegal immigration. Critics argue that without stringent voter ID laws, the potential for voter fraud increases, undermining confidence in the election results and the democratic process as a whole. Additionally, the continued influx of undocumented immigrants across the nation’s borders could further fuel skepticism about the fairness and transparency of the electoral system, potentially casting doubt on Biden’s victory in the eyes of many Americans.

On the other hand, if Donald Trump emerges victorious in the 2024 election, the prospect of legal challenges and allegations of deep state interference could overshadow his presidency from the outset. Trump’s tenure as president was marked by numerous legal battles and controversies, and a second term in office could see a resurgence of these challenges as opponents seek to undermine his authority and legitimacy. Moreover, suspicions of a “deep state” conspiracy to thwart Trump’s agenda and undermine his presidency could lead to further divisions and paralysis within the government, hindering efforts to address pressing national issues and stalling progress on key policy initiatives.

Regardless of who wins the Biden vs. Trump 2024 election, the deep-seated divisions and partisan strife that have come to characterize American politics in recent years are unlikely to dissipate. The contentious nature of the electoral process and the potential for post-election turmoil threaten to exacerbate these divisions, undermining trust in the democratic institutions that form the foundation of American society. As the nation grapples with the fallout from the 2024 election, the need for unity, compromise, and a commitment to upholding democratic principles becomes ever more imperative in order to navigate the challenges ahead and safeguard the future of the United States.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

