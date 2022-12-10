KXCO Simple Earn DeFi 8 to 14% APY

KXCO, the crypto exchange for grown ups, has come up with a new DeFi product which is called Simple Earn for users to store their assets and make passive income with 8 to 14% annualized return rate.

KXCO has over a century of Wall Street trading experience on the team, covering firms like Bear Stearns, Paine Webber, UBS Securities, Merrill Lynch, Bank of New York, T Rowe Price, Blackrock, PwC, Emirates Capital, Ernst & Young, Gruntal, Ladenburg Thalmann, Balfour, Credit Suisse holding positions like Vice President, Director, etc. KXCO has 50+ indicators of proprietary research and has direct access to over 600,000 securities in over 200 markets.

Although it has been almost a month since the FTX collapse happened, its effect could be long lasting making the already cool crypto winter freezing cold. Before the market sees any obvious signal of recovery, it seems the best strategy now for traders is to HODL. However, it is also a waste to sit on the asset without doing anything since money has time value.

Given the above, KXCO has developed the Simple Earn product where users can lock their coins or tokens safely and get interest. So, not only can users shield their assets from risks during such a bearish market but also can enjoy appreciation.

The KXCO Simple Earn product is very simple. Users can choose the locked product of their preferences and subscribe the amount they want to as long as there’s enough remaining quota.

After users have subscribed to the specific KXCO Simple Earn product, the interest will start to accrue at 16:00 UTC on the next day. APYs for each product can be slightly different, but overall they fluctuate around 8 to 14% which is much higher than peer products right now in the industry.

Users can redeem their assets once it reaches the end of the term of their subscribed products. The principal and interest will be automatically transferred to the users’ funding account at 16:00 UTC on the redemption day.

For users who are struggling where to put their coins or tokens to cope with the current market, the KXCO Simple Earn product is here to offer safety, stability, and profits.

For more information, please visit:https://www.kxco.io/deposits.php

KXCO spans the entire blockchain ecosystem ranging from a unique sophisticated blockchain with unique features (KXCO Armature™), to a Centralised-Decentralised-Exchange (KXCO Exchange) run by expert traders, to our own wallet, Metaverse and other services.

Built by a team of experienced traders, gaming specialists and IT engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, the KXCO™ was founded in 2017 and built with a mission to create a unique ecosystem for the financial savvy user.

Our operations span across the entire blockchain value chain cantered around our proprietary KXCO™ Blockchain.

We operate on a continuous basis 24/7 with a presence around of the world.

KXCO, the Organization behind the FBX Cryptocurrency, announced plans to move FBX to the KXCO Armature in the 1st half of 2023 further advancing the capabilities of FBX the inflation-resistant store of value that can be used as peer-to-peer digital cash.

Designed to solve the systemic risk of the crypto industry’s odd reliance on centralized Fiat denominated stablecoins and other dollar substitutes in decentralized finance, KXCO developed FBX to be a freely tradeable currency that can maintain a base value under stress without interventional bailouts.

FBX will be built on KXCO Armature, a proprietary blockchain that was developed to handle complex financial transactions and is using a proof-of-Authority validation concept.

The KXCO Armature was built with KYC, AML, and Banking regulations in mind with a focus on the speed of transactions.