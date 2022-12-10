FBI and Twitter Incited January 6 Insurrection 

The criminal collusion between the FBI and Twitter directly served to incite the January 6, 2021 insurrection. People frustrated by the idea that they were being lied to, were being lied to without doubt.

The FBI and Twitter must be held accountable for their role in the insurrection.

Incitement is the act of encouraging or urging someone to do something, especially something wrong or illegal. It is a form of speech or communication in which a person seeks to encourage, provoke, or otherwise cause another person to take a certain action. Incitement can also refer to the act of inducing or provoking a person to commit a crime, and that is what happened.

The voice of a large part of the American people had been taken away by sneaky backroom deals between the FBI and Twitter, we all knew it was happening, we all knew it had changed the landscape and served as a theft of Constitutional Rights and of the American Democracy.

The individuals involved must be charged and made answer to the Court in the same way the Insurrectionists were or the idea of Justice in America is dead.

On an Entrapment defense the Insurrectionists convictions and/or sentences must be revisited.

Entrapment is a legal defense against criminal charges in the United States, whereby a defendant alleges that he was induced by law enforcement officers into committing a crime that he would not have committed had it not been for their persuasion, if the FBI was not suppressing facts on Social Media the reaction certainly would not have been the same.

Entrapment is not a defense to all criminal charges, but only to those where the defendant can show that law enforcement officers used improper or overreaching tactics to induce him to commit the crime, well yes they did.

Entrapment is a valid defense at both the state and federal level. In order to successfully claim entrapment, the defendant must show that the law enforcement officers engaged in conduct that would have induced a law-abiding person to commit the crime, the attack on the Constitution and a properly Elected President fit the bill.

The defendant must also show that he did not have a predisposition to commit the crime prior to the law enforcement officer’s conduct. Thus, the defendant must show that the law enforcement officers persuaded him to commit the crime and that he would not have committed the crime absent the officer’s persuasion.

The defense of entrapment is intended to protect citizens from the overreaching conduct of law enforcement officers. It does not, however, provide a shield for criminal activity. Thus, if the defendant willingly participated in the criminal activity, or was predisposed to commit the crime, he cannot use the entrapment defense. The defense of entrapment is an important protection of civil liberties in the United States and is a valid defense in both state and federal criminal cases.