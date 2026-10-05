One hundred people can be given the same book. Some never open it. Some use it as a doorstop. All one hundred can read it, and not all one hundred will understand it. Some will study it intently, learn every word parrot fashion, and take no inspiration from it. Fewer still will be able to act on what is inside it. Very few will come away with an insight the book never stated. AI is that book. The model does not distribute understanding. It distributes access. The constraint was never the book. It was the reader. Shayne Heffernan

KXCO does not build another large language model, and it does not build another agent. It builds the layer between the LLM and the world: who is speaking, what they are allowed to do, what they committed, and a signature a stranger can check without asking us. A model hands the same paragraph to a hundred readers. KXCO is what turns one of those paragraphs into an act an institution can stand behind.

Which model is the wrong question, and the reason it is wrong is the whole business.

The book

Give one hundred people the same book. All one hundred can read it. Reading, in the ordinary sense, means the eyes moved and the words were recognised. It does not mean the argument was reconstructed. It does not mean the reader could use the argument on a Tuesday when the conditions had changed. It does not mean the reader saw what the author left unsaid, which is usually where the money is.

Some of the hundred never open the book. Some use it as a doorstop. Some study it intently, learn every word parrot fashion, and take no inspiration from it. A smaller number understands it. Fewer can act on it. Very few come away with an insight the book never stated.

AI is that book. The model does not distribute understanding. It distributes access. Most people will query the model and get a paragraph back. Some will know whether the paragraph is right. Fewer will turn it into a decision, a product, a position, or a change in how they work. The romance of the printing press is that it democratised knowledge. What it democratised was the object. The terminal did not make every subscriber a trader, and the filing did not make every reader an analyst. The object travels. The competence does not.

What the public story gets wrong

The public story is that a better model, or an agent with more autonomy, closes the gap. The research on how people learn says it does not, and the first careful field evidence on these tools says the same.

Leonid Rozenblit and Frank Keil asked people how well they understood a zipper, a flush toilet, a speedometer and a cylinder lock (Cognitive Science, 2002). Confidence was high. Then they asked for a step-by-step causal explanation, and confidence fell. People had confused familiarity with mechanism. They called it the illusion of explanatory depth, and a chat window is its native weather. The model returns a fluent paragraph, fluency is read as proof, and the reader mistakes the click of recognition for possession.

Jeffrey Karpicke and Henry Roediger showed in Science in 2008 that once a word pair had been recalled, studying it again did essentially nothing for a test a week later, while being forced to produce the answer again did a great deal (Science, 2008). Rereading felt like learning and failed. A model that hands over the finished paragraph removes the step that makes the memory.

Michelene Chi, Paul Feltovich and Robert Glaser found in 1981 that expert physicists sort problems by the principle underneath and novices by the surface. A problem about a pulley looked to the novice like other problems about pulleys. The expert had a representation that survives a change of costume, and that representation is what lets a person act. A fluent answer in a conversational tone does not build it.

Then the field evidence. Hamsa Bastani, Osbert Bastani and colleagues gave GPT-4 to students in a Turkish high school and published the result in PNAS in 2025. With a standard chat interface, practice grades rose 48 percent. When the tool was taken away for the exam, those students scored 17 percent worse than students who had never had it. A tutor prompted to protect the learning largely removed the harm. The authors identify the main mechanism: students used the tool as a crutch.

Michael Gerlich's 2025 study of 666 people in Societies used surveys and interviews, not a trial, and should be read that way. Frequent AI use lined up with weaker critical thinking, with cognitive offloading in the middle of the relationship. A correlation is not a destiny. It is the same shape as everything above.

None of this is an argument against models. It is an argument about where the value sits. A model is a superb engine for producing the paragraph. It does nothing about the reader, and it does nothing about the second problem an institution has, which is that a paragraph cannot be acted on.

A paragraph cannot be acted on

An institution does not act on text. It acts on commitments. Before a bank moves money, a fund takes a position or a ministry signs a contract, somebody has to answer four questions. Who is speaking. What are they allowed to do. What exactly did they commit to. Will the record still say the same thing next year, when the auditor, the regulator or the court asks.

A model answers none of them. An agent makes them harder, because an agent that can draft, route and pay is not a reader. It is a party. Parties need identity, a scope of authority and a signature on what they did, or the firm has hired a hundred doorstops and given them the treasury.

That is the gap KXCO is built to close. As our own site puts it, the model is not the product: "Models are a commodity reasoning engine any vendor can swap in or out. What KXCO builds is the layer between a model and the real world: the part that decides whether an action is permitted, and leaves proof that it happened."

What KXCO actually builds

KXCO is infrastructure for the human and AI economy: a shared, verifiable model of identity, ownership, authority and history that people, businesses, institutions and agents can act on. It is built on post-quantum cryptography and an ontology, and every material action is signed so a stranger can verify it. It does six things, and they are one system.

A record of what you have. An ontology that keeps what an institution owns, who stands behind it and what moves when it moves. Every claim carries its source, its basis, its confidence and the date it was true. Disputed accounts are kept side by side, not silently reconciled. People, regulators and AI read the same model, and the decision stays with the human.

Identity for people, organisations and agents. Issued, revocable and provable. An agent is held to the same cryptographic standard as a person. When an agent is wrong, the record says which agent, under whose authority, against which attestation.

Proof that the systems will hold. A quantum-resistant cloud that finds quantum-vulnerable cryptography in code, dependencies and endpoints, can refuse a critical deployment and sign the release, and scores an agent before it acts.

A room to run the deal. The room belongs to a member. Guests are ticketed in, watermarked and timestamped, and the ticket ends when the deal ends. AI drafts and checks. The human runs the deal.

A way to move value. Wallets, exchanges and settlement, with self-custody and identity-aware wallets and white-label custody and exchange for licensed institutions. KXCO holds no customer assets.

A public record. A post-quantum settlement network, with a public explorer at chain.kxco.ai.

Signing, identity and proof are one stack, not a brochure of features. Identities, signatures and settlement use ML-DSA-65, from the ML-DSA standard NIST published as FIPS 204. A record you cannot verify after the cryptography breaks is a record you only rented.

Why it is not another model or agent

A model is a commodity: someone else's weights, on someone else's hardware, on someone else's release schedule. That is a perfectly good arrangement for the reasoning. It is a terrible one for the thing being reasoned over. A client can point whichever model it likes at its record, change it next quarter, and lose nothing, because the record is not inside the model.

An agent is a party, and KXCO is where a party gets an identity, a scope and a signature. We do not compete with the agent. We are what lets an institution allow one near its money.

This is what I mean when I say KXCO is enhanced intelligence, not artificial. Artificial means the machine does the thinking and hands you the answer. Enhanced means the person does the thinking, with a record that keeps its papers and a signature that proves who decided.

Data sovereignty: your data, your IP, your alpha

Your edge is what you know that nobody else does, and it stops being an edge the moment a third party holds it. An institution's data, its intellectual property and its alpha are the business. Train a model on that business and the model has swallowed the knowledge rather than structured it. You cannot cite a weight, correct one fact inside it, or take a customer back out of it. A system that slurps a firm's positions, exceptions and scars into a vendor's context window, then sells the blend back to the other ninety-nine, is a doorstop with a login.

Alex Karp, Palantir's chief executive, has spent this year saying the same thing, and he is right. In his second-quarter letter he warned of "the risks of handing the creators of the language models the keys to their institutions, of letting the models loose within their homes" (CNBC, 3 August 2026). What technical customers want, in his words as Satya Nadella quoted them, is "control over their compute, their models, their data stack, and their alpha." Of firms feeding their know-how into generic models, he told the G20 Innovation Ministerial: "This isn't sovereignty. This is anti-sovereignty" (Benzinga, 3 September 2026).

KXCO is built on that line. Data sovereignty is not a setting we offer. It is the architecture.

Your records stay yours. Your records, your graph, what the instrument finds in them and which model you point at it. What the engine finds in your books never reaches us.

The model stays replaceable. The ontology holds the pattern, so the model is a component, not a foundation: frontier this quarter, open weights next quarter, a model fine-tuned on your own accepted history after that.

The inference can stay in your estate. The engine can run over your own inference, on hardware you control, with the weights inside your estate and the record naming which model proposed every fact (kxco.ai/sovereign-ai). Your pricing logic, your client context and your operating procedure stay where they belong.

Our engine and method stay ours. We license the instrument. We do not ask for your edge, and we do not hand over ours.

KXCO delivers knowledge sovereignty. AI does not. Hold every vendor to that standard, us included.

The record, on this page

This article is an example. Every published article on Live Trading News is signed by a human editor with ML-DSA-65 and anchored on KXCO's public post-quantum record, so a reader can check that the words on the page are the words that were published, under whose key, and when, without trusting us. That is the layer, working, on the page you are reading.

What we do not claim

A KXCO attestation does not certify that a document is true, legally valid or approved by a regulator. We attest to identity, to the scan, to the signature, and to the fact that this party, at this time, under this key, anchored this claim on a record nobody can quietly edit. Understanding remains the reader's problem.

KXCO is a software company. It holds no financial licences and never holds customer assets. The licensed institutions that deploy the software hold those relationships.

Why the human stays in the loop

The few readers who turn a book into an insight do a short list of unfashionable things. They open the book. They close the paragraph and reconstruct the claim, including the step they cannot reconstruct. They ask what would have to be true for the paragraph to change a decision they are actually allowed to make. They bring something the text did not have: a second market, a scar from a prior mistake, a dataset the author never saw.

A model cannot supply that, and neither can we. What we can supply is the ground they stand on when they act: a counterparty they can name, an authority they can check, and a history they can replay. Without those, the paragraph is a book. With them, it is a commitment.

The constraint was never the book. It was the reader. That was true of the codex, the press, the terminal and the filing, and it is true of the model. The engine is licensed to institutions and is not offered publicly. The conversation starts at kxco.ai/contact.

References

Bastani, H., Bastani, O., Sungu, A., Ge, H., Kabakcı, Ö. and Mariman, R. (2025). Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 122(26), e2422633122.

Chi, M. T. H., Feltovich, P. J. and Glaser, R. (1981). Cognitive Science, 5(2), 121 to 152.

Gerlich, M. (2025). Societies, 15(1), 6.

Karpicke, J. D. and Roediger, H. L. III (2008). Science, 319(5865), 966 to 968.

Rozenblit, L. and Keil, F. (2002). Cognitive Science, 26(5), 521 to 562.

Stocks mentioned: $PLTR (NASDAQ).

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of Live Trading News, the KnightsBridge Group, Knightsbridge Law and the KXCO.ai ecosystem spanning post-quantum cryptography, identity, attestation and enterprise ontology.