Seven AI stocks are buys for the week of 1 November 2026: Nvidia (Nasdaq: $NVDA), Broadcom (Nasdaq: $AVGO), TSMC (NYSE: $TSM), Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT), Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL), Palantir (Nasdaq: $PLTR) and ASML (Nasdaq: $ASML). The thesis is the one Live Trading News set out on 31 October in AI Is Not Overvalued. It Is Underestimated.: demand for compute, power and infrastructure is structural, much of it is already under contract, and the greater risk is underinvestment, not overinvestment.

Every call below rests on KXCO's AI ontology at kxco.ai/ontology-live, a sourced record of who supplies, funds, powers and depends on whom across the AI sector. The Round Table updated it on 1 November with the September-quarter results of Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, the cloud sellers' contracted backlog, new power and grid data, and the chip, defence and physical-AI news since 17 October. The record now shows 455 entities, 1,091 claims in force and 54 findings, and 1,037 of those claims carry the address of the page they came from. Each rating below links to the company's own place in the record, and the snapshots show what an investor sees on opening it.

Snapshot of the Analyst outlook in KXCO's AI ontology at the 30 October 2026 close: average upside +55% across 19 companies; 12 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 1 Hold; widest Cerebras +159%

The spending is contracted, and it is converting

Alphabet (Nasdaq: $GOOGL) set the scale in its third quarter. Capital expenditure was $51.4 billion, against $24.0 billion a year earlier. Full-year guidance stayed at $195 billion to $205 billion, and the chief financial officer said spending will increase significantly in 2027. Google Cloud revenue rose 103% to $30.7 billion. Alphabet's own models process nearly 32 billion tokens a minute, more than four times a year earlier, and the Gemini app has reached one billion users.

The other three reported the same pattern. Microsoft's Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial remaining performance obligation, the contracted revenue it has not yet recognised, rose 73% to $677 billion. Sales at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud unit of Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN), grew 39% to $46.0 billion, and Amazon's commitments not yet recognised, mainly AWS, reached about $578 billion at 30 September. Meta (Nasdaq: $META) spent $34.91 billion in the quarter and narrowed its 2026 guidance to $135 billion to $145 billion.

Add the guidance together and the four platforms plan about $720 billion to $740 billion of capital expenditure in 2026: Amazon about $220 billion, Alphabet $195 billion to $205 billion, Microsoft about $170 billion for the calendar year and Meta $135 billion to $145 billion. That is an industrial build-out, financed and scheduled. It is not a speculative cycle.

Exhibit 1: 2026 capital expenditure guided by Amazon (about $220 billion), Alphabet ($195 billion to $205 billion), Microsoft (about $170 billion) and Meta ($135 billion to $145 billion)

The backlog matters more, because it is demand somebody has already signed for. At their latest reports, the Round Table's record puts the four largest cloud sellers at about $2.48 trillion of contracted backlog: Microsoft $677 billion, Amazon about $578 billion and Google Cloud $560.8 billion at 30 September 2026, and Oracle $664 billion at 31 August, its last reported quarter. At the record's previous reading the same four came to $2.35 trillion, so the total grew by $127.8 billion in one round of results: $82 billion at Amazon and $46.8 billion at Google Cloud, less $1 billion at Microsoft.

Exhibit 2: Contracted backlog at the latest report: Microsoft $677 billion, Oracle $664 billion, Amazon about $578 billion, Google Cloud $560.8 billion; about $2.48 trillion together

The conversion shows in the growth rates. In the quarter to 30 September 2026 Google Cloud grew 103%, Azure 48% and AWS 39%, and Oracle's cloud infrastructure grew 121% in its quarter to 31 August 2026. Revenue growing that fast while the backlog behind it still rises in total means contracts are turning into revenue as fast as capacity arrives. Google Cloud's chief executive said on the call that Alphabet could serve a lot more demand with capacity.

Snapshot of KXCO's backlog finding as of 1 November 2026: about $2.48 trillion, summing Microsoft $677 billion, Oracle $664 billion, Google Cloud $560.8 billion and AWS about $578 billion

The market is sorting spenders from suppliers

Investors have split the trade, and Alphabet and Meta were marked down hard when their cash flow showed the strain. Alphabet's free cash flow was negative for a second consecutive quarter, at minus $9.1 billion, and its shares fell 12.64% in the session after its results. Meta fell 6.98% in the session after its own. Over 52 weeks Oracle is down 52.54%, and Meta is down 18.18%.

The strain is in the funding, not the demand. Amazon's free cash flow turned to an outflow of $42.4 billion over the twelve months to 30 September 2026, driven by its spending on property and equipment. Meta's free cash flow was minus $2.1 billion in the quarter, against $10.6 billion a year earlier, and on 26 October 2026 Meta priced a forward sale of shares expected to raise about $24.9 billion. The spenders are paying for capacity ahead of the revenue it will earn. Their suppliers are being paid now.

The manufacturing bottleneck has been paid. Over the same 52 weeks ASML rose 46.23% and TSMC rose 33.12%. The chip designers sit between the two. Nvidia is 1.16% lower than a year ago and Broadcom 15.52% lower, while both report demand above what they can ship. That gap between their order books and their share prices is the opening this week.

Exhibit 3: Share-price change over the 52 weeks to 30 October 2026: ASML +46.2%, TSMC +33.1%, Nvidia -1.2%, Broadcom -15.5%, Amazon +4.4%, Alphabet +1.9%, Microsoft -3.6%, Meta -18.2%, Oracle -52.5%

The supply signals stayed tight through October. Nvidia's chief executive said on 21 October: "Demand is extraordinary. Capacity is the constraint." Nvidia is now paying its suppliers in advance to reserve capacity, with $3 billion of agreements at Amkor (Nasdaq: $AMKR) for packaging and a $1.1 billion advance to King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) for new US testing plants. TSMC said on its 15 October call that the gap between demand and supply is still quite big. In memory, SK hynix (Nasdaq: $SKHY) expects demand to exceed supply through 2030 and has long-term agreements covering more than 50% of its 2027 and 2028 capacity, and Samsung expects AI-driven demand in 2027 to far exceed industry supply.

Volatility is high after corrections in parts of the complex. Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) reported its third quarter on 29 October, and its shares fell 28.58% the next day. The semiconductor exchange-traded fund (ETF) SMH fell 6.98% on 30 October 2026, against 3.47% for QQQ, the Nasdaq-100 tracker. Nvidia fell 4.22%, Broadcom 5.48%, TSMC 5.95% and ASML 6.55%. The consensus targets on the enablers stand well above the tape: 60.75% above the 30 October 2026 close for Nvidia, 62.58% for Broadcom and 43.89% for TSMC.

Power is the constraint now

Attention has moved from model releases to the physical build: power, grid connections, cooling and the equipment that delivers them. The September-quarter results of the companies that power data centres read as order books running years ahead of delivery.

GE Vernova (NYSE: $GEV) grew its gas equipment backlog and slot reservations from 116 to 122 gigawatts and expects at least 130 gigawatts by the end of 2026, and its electrification equipment backlog rose 60% to $42.2 billion. Vertiv's (NYSE: $VRT) organic orders more than doubled. American Electric Power (Nasdaq: $AEP) signed 15 gigawatts of new load commitments in one quarter and expects its incremental contracted load to reach 84 gigawatts by 2031, under a $100 billion five-year capital plan. PJM, the grid operator that serves more than 67 million people across 13 states and the District of Columbia, cleared its July capacity auction 6,831 megawatts short of its reliability requirement. The cloud buyers are funding generation directly: Amazon is providing development funding for a proposed 960-megawatt X-energy reactor plant in Indiana with AEP.

The Round Table added a finding on 1 November that states the consequence: power equipment, grid capacity and local consent now set the pace of the AI build-out. In its words, signed demand turns into revenue as fast as turbines, transformers, grid connections and local approvals arrive.

Snapshot of the finding added on 1 November 2026: power equipment, grid capacity and local consent now set the pace of the AI build-out, with its four readings

Local consent is the third limit. Data Center Watch counted at least 45 projects worth nearly $68 billion blocked or delayed by local opposition in the second quarter, after about $130 billion in the first. Voters decide at least 50 data-centre ballot measures this year, 41 of them on 3 November across ten states. In Loudoun County, Virginia, the board deferred to 17 November a proposed pause of up to 12 months on data-centre and substation approvals.

Exhibit 4: GE Vernova 122 gigawatts of gas equipment booked or reserved, AEP 84 gigawatts of incremental contracted load by 2031, PJM 6,831 megawatts short, 50+ local ballot measures

Local pushback of this kind defeats its own purpose. A jurisdiction that blocks a data centre does not remove the demand for the computing it would have produced. It moves the capacity elsewhere and pays more for the same capability later, while the places that build collect the training runs, the operational data and the claims on scarce power.

Physical AI and defence

The physical side of AI is on production lines. Tesla (Nasdaq: $TSLA) said in its third-quarter update on 21 October that Optimus production began in Fremont on its high-volume lines. Waymo said on 27 October that it was adding nearly 250 square miles across five US cities to its driverless service over the following week. Humanoid robot shipments in the first half of 2026 were about 19,100 by Smart Analytics Global's count and nearly 25,000 by International Data Corporation's (IDC's).

Defence spending kept moving into AI command systems. The US Marine Corps opened the Palantir-built Maven Smart System to all commands and organisations, reserves included. The US Army awarded Anduril a contract worth up to $1.8 billion over five years to field its battlefield software. Palantir told Reuters that neither it nor the US government can switch off the Maven Smart System that NATO uses. Anduril and Qualcomm (Nasdaq: $QCOM) are selling defence buyers a supply chain they can audit: their new rugged laptop's Snapdragon X chips are made at TSMC's Arizona fab.

The seven buys

Each rating is Shayne Heffernan's. The prices are the 30 October 2026 close, and the targets are the average of sell-side analysts on that date. Each name links to its neighbourhood in the record's evidence graph.

Exhibit 5: Average analyst 12-month target against the 30 October 2026 close: Oracle +80%, Broadcom +63%, Nvidia +61%, TSMC +44%, ASML +37%, Microsoft +21%, Palantir +15%

Nvidia ($NVDA): Buy

Nvidia is still the clearest expression of AI compute demand. Its quarter to 26 July brought revenue of $96.2 billion, up 106%, with Data Center revenue of $89.0 billion, up 117%, and it guided the October quarter to $108.0 billion. Its largest customers keep committing: Meta intends to expand its deployment of Vera Rubin systems and Vera central processing units (CPUs), with Nvidia agreeing to invest $3 billion in Meta's share offering, and Oracle announced plans to take its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Superclusters on Vera Rubin to multi-gigawatt scale. The CUDA software platform and the systems built around it hold its customers, and the record shows the dependence: every major AI lab, cloud and sovereign programme in it depends on Nvidia.

At the 30 October 2026 close of $204.64 the shares trade at 25.88 times trailing earnings, 1.16% below their level of a year ago, against a consensus target of $328.95. Results are due on 17 November. Nvidia in the record.

Broadcom ($AVGO): Buy

Broadcom designs the hyperscalers' own accelerators, known as XPUs, and the networking that joins them. In its fiscal third quarter, reported on 2 September, XPU shipments rose more than three and a half times and made up 73% of AI revenue. Broadcom said it has secured the supply to double AI revenue to about $115 billion in fiscal 2027, with demand above that. It expects AI revenue to double again to $230 billion in fiscal 2028. It expects Anthropic to deploy 5 gigawatts of Google's tensor processing unit (TPU) version 8i in 2027, with clear line of sight to a further 10 gigawatts in 2028.

On 26 October four lenders announced a $63 billion financing that buys Broadcom racks for Anthropic, with Broadcom's maximum liability under its backstop at about $43 billion. The shares are 15.52% lower over 52 weeks at 41.62 times earnings, against a consensus target of $530.14. Broadcom in the record.

Snapshot of Broadcom's row in the Analyst outlook of KXCO's AI ontology: Strong Buy, +63%, $326 to a $530 target at 41.62 times earnings, with the Round Table's note

TSMC ($TSM): Buy

TSMC is the bottleneck behind the bottleneck. High-performance computing made up 68% of its third-quarter revenue, up 22% from the second quarter. Demand for AI accelerators, networking chips and advanced packaging remains above its current production capacity, and it expects annual capacity for its N2 family to more than double in 2027. It also builds Microsoft's next inference chip: Maia's compute chiplets are made on TSMC's N2P process. The shares are 33.12% higher than a year ago at 27.18 times earnings, against a consensus target of $584.39. TSMC in the record.

Microsoft ($MSFT): Buy

Microsoft turns infrastructure spending into recurring revenue at the platform layer, through Azure and Copilot. Azure grew 48%, and its contracted backlog stands at $677 billion. It is also committing to capacity it does not yet run: it spent $45.2 billion in the September quarter, expects about $170 billion for calendar 2026 and held $364.6 billion of leases, mainly data centres, that had not yet started at 30 September 2026. Its own inference chip comes next: Microsoft is taking its Azure Maia system to multi-gigawatt deployments from 2027. At the 30 October 2026 close of $521.91 the shares trade at 27.25 times earnings, 3.63% below their level of a year ago, against a consensus target of $632.90. Microsoft in the record.

Oracle ($ORCL): Buy

Oracle shows the widest gap to consensus of the seven buys: the average target of $235.80 sits 80.45% above the 30 October 2026 close of $130.67. The book supports the target. Contracted backlog rose $209 billion in a year to $664 billion, cloud infrastructure revenue grew 121% and Oracle delivered 850 megawatts of new data-centre capacity in one quarter, and it expects fiscal 2027 revenue of at least $90 billion. At its 28 October investor day Oracle said capital spending peaks in fiscal 2027 and 2028, then steps down, supporting free cash flow of at least $30 billion in fiscal 2029. The shares are 52.54% lower over 52 weeks at 20.49 times earnings. Oracle in the record.

Palantir ($PLTR): Buy

Palantir is the software layer of defence and enterprise AI. October widened its military footprint: the Marine Corps opened Maven to every command, and NATO's military headquarters already runs the same system. Its last reported quarter, to 30 June 2026, showed the pace: revenue grew 93% to $1.935 billion, with US commercial revenue up 149% and US government revenue up 90%. Palantir's third-quarter results are listed for 2 November. At the 30 October 2026 close of $184.11 the shares trade at 157.46 times trailing earnings, against a consensus target of $212.50. Palantir in the record.

ASML ($ASML): Buy

ASML holds the lithography monopoly: it is the only maker of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines that print every leading-edge AI chip. It said on 14 October that the capacity it plans for 2027 and 2028 will not fully meet customer demand, and it expects 2026 sales of €44 billion to €45 billion. The shares are 46.23% higher than a year ago at 39.99 times earnings, against a consensus target of $2,141. ASML in the record.

Power and infrastructure names earn a place if the physical build-out accelerates further, and the September-quarter order books at GE Vernova, Vertiv and AEP point that way.

What to watch this week

What the 1 November update changed

The Round Table wrote this week's evidence into the record on 1 November 2026, and the record shows the update for anyone to inspect.

Reading the record

The AI ontology is open at kxco.ai/ontology-live. Key findings holds the Round Table's conclusions, each with its evidence. Analyst outlook holds the consensus for the 19 largest listed companies in the record, now including Broadcom and TSMC. The evidence graph at kxco.ai/ontology-live/explore draws the record as a network: each link is a claim in force, and selecting one shows the claim, the note recorded with it and the address of its source. A claim that a newer figure replaces is closed with an end date and kept. The second-quarter backlog figures closed in the 1 November update stay in the record beside the third-quarter ones, so a reader can see what changed and when. The whole record is machine-readable at kxco.ai/ontology-live/data.json.

Not financial advice: do your own work.

Stocks mentioned: $NVDA (NASDAQ), $AVGO (NASDAQ), $TSM (NYSE), $MSFT (NASDAQ), $ORCL (NYSE), $PLTR (NASDAQ), $ASML (NASDAQ), $GOOGL (NASDAQ), $AMZN (NASDAQ), $META (NASDAQ), $INTC (NASDAQ), $AMD (NASDAQ), $AMKR (NASDAQ), $SKHY (NASDAQ), $GEV (NYSE), $VRT (NYSE), $AEP (NASDAQ), $TSLA (NASDAQ) and $QCOM (NASDAQ).

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of the KnightsBridge Group (shayneheffernan.com).