KXCO DeFi v0.1

KXCO, the emerging Web3 services platform, today announced the launch of KXCO Staking v0.1.

KXCO Staking is a new cryptoeconomic security mechanism in which stakers commit Crypto in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around KXCO services.

KXCO is foundational infrastructure for the Web3 economy, today supporting all KXCO networks and partners. With KXCO continually releasing new categories of services across an increasing number of Platforms, it’s important for the security of the network to scale to match the increasing amount of value secured within KXCO-powered applications. The launch of Staking v0.1 represents a major milestone in KXCO’s new era of sustainable growth and security.

The KXCO Network has successfully scaled to support a majority of leading DeFi protocols and many other new smart contract verticals, enabling the potential of Trillions in transaction value per year.

Building such a large KXCO economy gives the network a great foundation to launch this initial version of Staking. As the network continues to expand, KXCO Staking will continue to evolve and deliver enhanced security across the ecosystem and throughout Web3.

The first phase of KXCO Staking is a v0.1 beta release, which consists of a staking pool helping secure the Pricing and Trading advantages of KXCO.

Stakers earn rewards for supporting the KXCO’s performance, specifically by being able to participate in a decentralized alerting system that flags real-time opportunities across a wide range of markets.

The beta version of the staking pool will initially be capped at $50m, KXCO offers a simple way to Deposit & Earn. Simple Earn optimizes profits in the emerging crypto market by removing the need for third parties and allows you to allocate your funds directly to the trading desk.

Real Traders Monitoring Markets 24/7. Our traders have a firm understanding of all financial markets, founded in London England in 1982, our team brings you decades of experience from top financial companies globally.

About KXCO

KXCO spans the entire blockchain ecosystem ranging from a unique sophisticated blockchain with unique features (KXCO Armature™), to a Centralised-Decentralised-Exchange (KXCO Exchange) run by expert traders, to our own wallet, Metaverse and other services.

Built by a team of experienced traders, gaming specialists and IT engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, the KXCO™ was founded in 2017 and built with a mission to create a unique ecosystem for the financial savvy user.

Our operations span across the entire blockchain value chain cantered around our proprietary KXCO™ Blockchain.

We operate on a continuous basis 24/7 with a presence around of the world.