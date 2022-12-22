Diamond Bees a Bangkok Sensation

Diamond Bees are becoming a must have item in Bangkok and they are set to spread their wings and invade the world.

The product of Thailand’s leading luxury house Beauty Gems and Beauty Gems managing director Suriyon Sriorathaikul the Diamond Bees are already in such demand there is a growing wait list.

Whether it tells the tale of eternal romance, a symbol of ancestry, or a more personal choice, jewelry makes a statement about a person.

Jewellery is much more than pretty accessories, they’re also fine pieces that have an entire story behind them – from the conceptualization to the savoir-faire required to craft each ornament. With each new fine or high jewellery debut, there’s always something unexpected and unique to look forward to at Beauty Gems, in the case of the Diamond Bee it was something exceptional.

Bees are often used as symbols of industry, teamwork, and growth. They are also seen as symbols of fertility and prosperity, as they are essential for pollination and help to ensure that plants and crops can flourish and thrive. Bees are also considered to be symbols of resilience, as they must work hard and often face difficult conditions and challenges in order to survive. Finally, bees are also seen as symbols of hope, as they can provide a reminder that even in the darkest times, beauty and life can find a way to survive and thrive.

Worn as earrings, necklaces or rings, the bee is the perfect combination of sentiments to wear and give. The bee is often thought to symbolize community, friendship and selflessness, as well as brightness, joy, beauty and celebration, but delve a little deeper there is so much more to the humble bee.

Bees in Art

Bees have been depicted in a variety of art forms throughout history. In ancient Greece, bee symbolism was often associated with the goddesses Demeter, Persephone, and Artemis. In the Middle Ages, bees were a popular motif in illuminated manuscripts, where they were often depicted as a representation of industry, diligence, and hard work. During the Renaissance, bees were often used to symbolize the power of the Church, and were even incorporated into depictions of the Virgin Mary and Christ. In modern art, bees often represent hope, resilience, and the importance of pollinators in the natural order. In recent years, the plight of bees has been highlighted in art, with some artists creating work to raise awareness of the dangers facing bee populations.

Pope Urban VIII 1623 to 1644 Barberini’s Coat of Arms

“The Bees of Malia.”Minoan civilization, 1800-1650 BC



The bee is more honored than other animals, not because she labors, but because she labors for others.

Saint John Chrysostom

About Beauty Gems

The Beauty Gems factories are among the most advanced jewellery manufacturing plants in Asia. From here, products are developed for the world’s best-known brands via state-of-the-art technology, consistently meeting our clients’ exacting requirements and standards. Despite the modernity of the plants, Beauty Gems is still very much in touch with the traditions inherent in crafting fine jewellery. Taking advantage of Thailand’s strong culture of craftsmanship, the company employs highly-skilled artisans who create pieces of intricate beauty and design. The flexibility of its manufacturing setup allows unmatched agility and the ability to cater to the full spectrum of gem and jewellery products ranging from mass market to high end customized pieces.