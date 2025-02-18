A powerhouse industry global, artificial intelligence is booming and fascinating discoveries are occurring well outside American boundaries. As the CEO of Knightsbridge, I have seen carefully as businesses all around the world are revolutionizing sectors including healthcare, banking, robotics, and more by means of amazing artificial intelligence. Here is a list of several notable AI players outside of the United States, where they are based, and with the exchanges where, when relevant, their parent firms or connected entities trade openly. I will concentrate on the most pertinent public ties since some of these companies are private or part of bigger organizations.



1. DeepMind UK

London, UK is the location.

DeepMind, currently housed under Alphabet (Google’s parent), is stretching the bounds of artificial intelligence from its London base. With AlphaGo, which defeated a Go world champion, and AlphaFold, a breakthrough for protein structure prediction in biology, they have made news. Their efforts on ethical artificial intelligence and challenging scientific problems are raising standards all around.

DeepMind itself is not listed; Alphabet, its parent company, trades on NASDAQ under GOOGL.



2. Mistral artificial intelligence for France

Place: Paris, France

Launched in 2023, Mistral AI is causing stir in Europe with its generative AI and open-source language models. Based in Paris, they are fighting U.S. leaders like OpenAI with effective, privacy-first AI solutions by garnering large investments and collaborating with European governments and digital titans.

Though Mistral AI is currently private and not on any exchange, their explosive expansion has everyone in the business buzzing—watch for future movements.



3. Japan Projects Sponsored by NVIDIA

Location: Japan (via NVIDIA’s partnerships)

What They Are Doing? Although NVIDIA is American-based, through alliances with firms like Toyota, Honda, and Sony, its AI innovation is driving major advancements in Japan. Japan is a hotbed for applied artificial intelligence innovation as they run AI in self-driving cars, robots, and electronics manufacture using NVIDIA’s GPUs.

NVIDIA markets on NASDAQ under NVDA. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange also listed are Japanese partners including Toyota (NYSE: TM) and Sony (NYSE: SONY).



4. Element artificial intelligence – Canada

Location: Montreal, Canada

Originally a Montreal-based innovator, Element AI concentrated on artificial intelligence for companies in finance, healthcare, and logistics prior to being bought by ServiceNow in 2020. Thanks to Element AI’s legacy, Canada’s AI scene—supported by research centers like CIFAR—keeps flourishing on pragmatic, ethical AI applications.

Element AI is no more autonomous; ServiceNow, its parent, now trades on the NYSE under NOW.



5. China – Huawei

location: Shenzhen, China

Despite U.S. export restrictions, tech behemoth from Shenzhen Huawei is a significant AI participant. By developing AI processors (Ascend series) and models like Pangu for telecom, cloud, and autonomous systems, they are confirming China’s position in the worldwide AI competition.

Because of its employee-owned structure, Huawei is not publicly traded; related Chinese companies like Tencent (HKEX: 0700) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA, HKEX: 9989) are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and NYSE.



6. Samsung Electronics – Korea

Location: Seoul, in South Korea

Samsung, with its Bixby assistant and innovative chips, is including artificial intelligence into everything from TVs and smartphones to appliances out of Seoul. Being a powerhouse in consumer tech innovation, their AI research also spans automotive and healthcare.

Public Trading: Samsung Electronics shows up under 005930 on the Korea Exchange.



7. baidu: China

Scene: Beijing, China

Leading AI initiatives with its Apollo platform for autonomous driving and Ernie Bot, a competitor to ChatGPT, Baidu, sometimes known as China’s Google, is spearheading Supported by government backing, they are pushing artificial intelligence in smart cities, healthcare, and transportation.

Under BIDU, Baidu trades on NASDAQ; under 9888, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



8. Singapore Partnerships: NVIDIA

Location: Singapore (via NVIDIA’s partnerships)

Their current activities: In Singapore, where it partners with local companies and government programs to forward AI in banking, healthcare, and smart city projects, NVIDIA’s AI tech is causing waves. Using this technology, institutions like NUS are doing innovative research.

NVIDIA trades on NASDAQ under NVDA. Though not focused on artificial intelligence, local businesses such DBS Group (SGX: D05) and Singtel (SGX: Z74) float on the Singapore Exchange.



9. Netherlands’ Venice AI and Aqtis AI

Nation: Netherlands

Their activities are: From the Netherlands, Aqtis AI (an artificial intelligence trade tool) and Venice AI—a private chat platform—are becoming popular. Supported by Europe’s IT ecosystem, chatter I have observed indicates they are part of a rising Dutch AI scene concentrating on private communication and financial trading.

Both are secret and not listed, but their links to websites like Coinbase suggest possible future crypto or token trading—something to keep a careful eye on.



10. UK Activities of Anthropic Nature

Location: United Kingdom (via London activities conducted by Anthropic)

Their Activity: Although Anthropic is U.S.-based, its London activities in UK are enhancing the scene for artificial intelligence in Europe. Their emphasis on safe, understandable artificial intelligence using models like Claude in conjunction with UK research facilities is advancing ethical AI.

Anthropic stays private with no public exchange listing, while its U.S. relationships could create future prospects.



A Worldwide AI Explosion

With countries including the UK, France, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, and Singapore substantially investing in AI talent, research, and infrastructure, these companies exemplify the worldwide AI explosion. Think Europe’s AI Act, China’s AI Development Plan, or Canada’s responsible AI concentration; many have national policies to rival U.S. leaders. Key centers for IT investment, providing access to the larger AI ecosystem, the exchanges I have observed (NASDAQ, NYSE, HKEX, KRX, SGX) are Though some companies remain private, their momentum points to their likely public disclosure as the industry expands. Though given the dynamic character of the platform, I would advise looking further to confirm those assertions even as I have also noticed new players on X.



At Knightsbridge, particularly as it relates to our goal to innovate in finance and blockchain, we are intently observing this worldwide AI explosion. These businesses are determining the direction of the future, and it excites me to see where it leads.





Shayne Heffernan, CEO, Knightsbridge