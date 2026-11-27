For weeks, American media sold a story the evidence never proved. Nvidia's chief executive. A mistress. China's spies. Anonymous officials leaking claim after claim, with no names, no public evidence that she was sent to target him, and no accountability (TechCrunch).

The market didn't wait. Nvidia's market value fell by more than $2 trillion while the narrative ran (Yahoo Finance).

Then came Tuesday's classified briefing. On 24 November, officials from four agencies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Security Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, briefed congressional staff. They had found no evidence China directed Alice Huang to spy on Jensen Huang, and no indication she had passed on significant intelligence (The Wall Street Journal, via Newsmax). The affair may simply have been an affair. On the evidence so far, the briefers said, it may have been a romance and not a coordinated play by China, though new information could change that (Reuters).

That correction got the two quiet days before Thanksgiving. The accusation got a month of front pages.

This is what fake news looks like in practice. Not invented facts. Real fragments, stretched into a conclusion the evidence never supported. Megaspeed is under criminal investigation for suspected chip diversion (CBS News). A classified memo drafted under Marco Rubio warned senior officials. Alice Huang was in contact with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), its civilian spy agency, which approached her for information, and Chinese law obliges its citizens to help when it asks (Business Today). Kang Wei, identified as her husband, was described to Congress as an asset of the same ministry. Those are the true parts. Everything else, the spy romance, the national security emergency and the trillion-dollar collapse as its collateral, was projection dressed up as reporting.

And when it collapsed, nobody paid. The leakers stayed anonymous (TechCrunch). The paper that broke the story reported the check first and kept its frame: officials, the paper said, found no evidence the ministry directed her to begin the affair, but did not dispute that she had passed information to the ministry afterwards (MLQ.ai, reporting The New York Times). Jensen Huang got his job back (NVIDIA). His family got their name back. His shareholders got a number on a screen that, at the close on 25 November 2026, still sat 31% below where it stood the night before the story broke (Yahoo Finance).

Fake news is a story that benefits from being believed before it can be checked, and that dies quietly when the check finally comes. That's the whole scandal. Not China. Not spies. Us.

Exhibit 1, Web Ontology Language (OWL) knowledge graph. How the spy story was built, and what the check found: a memo, a report from unnamed officials and a briefing, in date order.

How to read Exhibit 1: the graph is drawn from a model in the Web Ontology Language (OWL), a standard for stating what kinds of thing exist and how they relate. Dated documents and events run down the left in date order, and each thing carries its class in gold italic. A Conclusion went beyond the record, a Fact was found in it, and an OpenClaim was neither confirmed nor ruled out.

Navy links show how the story was told, and dotted navy links are LTN's reading. A link that ends in a bar is a claim the briefing found no evidence for, or no sign of significant intelligence in. The dashed link is what the Times said the briefers did not dispute, and a gold arrow is a fact they confirmed. The grey line is the order of events. Every link stands on a source in the list under this article.

How the story was built

On Thursday 29 October, The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials had concluded Alice Huang was passing information to Beijing, and that Jensen Huang had been the target of a spy plot involving China's government (Tom's Guide). She is a Chinese national and was an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore data-centre company (Wikipedia). The paper's sources were people briefed on US surveillance who spoke on condition of anonymity (Wikipedia).

The report rested in part on a classified memo written in March under the oversight of Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, and circulated to White House officials before the President's May trip to China (TechCrunch). The memo, dated 30 March, detailed her close relationship with Huang and her contacts with the ministry (The New York Times, via the Honolulu Star-Advertiser). It summarised US intelligence, intercepted communications included, so that senior officials dealing with Huang were aware of the potential counterintelligence risk (CBS News). The Washington Post reported that Rubio had recast an underlying CIA report "in his own more assertive terms", and that CIA officials were not yet convinced the intelligence proved she knowingly passed information to Beijing (AI Weekly).

By 12 November the conclusion was already thinning. Attorney General Todd Blanche said there were "no conclusions reached by the Department of Justice, or by me, or by (FBI) Director (Kash) Patel around who she is or is not" (CNN). CNN reported the same day that the intelligence collected on her did not prove she had acted as a spy for China (Wikipedia).

Huang had admitted the affair to Nvidia staff on 8 November, and on 12 November Nvidia announced that he had resigned as president, chief executive and director (NVIDIA). The board's chair said the board accepted the resignation over his personal conduct and a lack of candour (Wikipedia). On 23 November Nvidia announced that the board had voted unanimously to reinstate him. It said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead, and that, on input from senior levels of the US government, it was confident his return posed no national security risk (NVIDIA). Administration officials had assured Nvidia that he was not the target of a Justice Department investigation (CBS News).

What the briefing found, and what it did not

The Wall Street Journal's account of the 24 November briefing, published on 25 November, is the one Huang's critics now have to answer. The briefers found no evidence that Chinese intelligence directed Alice Huang to spy on Jensen Huang. The MSS had approached her for information, which Chinese law obliges a citizen to give, and she was in contact with it during the affair. There was no indication she passed on significant intelligence, and the officials said new information could change that view (Business Today).

The New York Times, which broke the story, was first to report the briefing, on 24 November, and gave it a different weight. The briefers, it reported, still did not fully understand her role. They did not dispute that she passed information to the ministry after the affair began, and found no evidence that the ministry directed her to begin it (MLQ.ai, reporting The New York Times). The briefing left out the most sensitive intelligence on her and the 30 March memo, which both intelligence committees had asked to see (SiliconANGLE; CBS News).

China's National Intelligence Law says all organisations and citizens "shall support, assist, and cooperate with national intelligence efforts", and lets intelligence bodies ask citizens for that help (China Law Translate). A Chinese citizen the ministry approaches is obliged by that law to help. Contact with the ministry, on its own, is weak evidence of a plot.

Exhibit 2, OWL knowledge graph. 24 November briefing: no evidence China sent her, contacts confirmed, information passed not disputed (Times), none shown significant (Journal), plot claim undercut.

How to read Exhibit 2: the 29 October Times report and the briefing are on the left, the claims on the right. The classes are those of Exhibit 1. On the open claim, the Journal reported no sign that anything passed was significant intelligence, and the Times reported that the briefers did not dispute she passed information to the ministry after the affair began. The reasoner, the software that applies the model's rules, adds the dash-dot link on its own: a report is undercut by a briefing that found no evidence for one of its assertions.

The true parts stand. Megaspeed and Super Micro Computer remain under criminal investigation over possible export-control violations, and the Justice Department is examining her role in both (The Wall Street Journal, via Newsmax). Megaspeed denies any violation and says she left the company last year (CBS News). On 23 November the Commerce Department added Megaspeed and related companies to its Entity List, so that exports to them need a licence, reviewed under a presumption of denial (Wikipedia). Those are matters for the courts and the export rules. None of them is evidence that China sent a woman to Nvidia's chief executive.

Critics read the briefing through its timing. It came two days after the President intervened to secure Huang's reinstatement (CBS News), and TechCrunch asks whether the administration's shift reflects new intelligence or political pressure (TechCrunch). The briefers did not clear her: they described her contacts with the ministry and her husband's ties, and kept the door open to new information. On the question the spy-plot story turned on, whether China sent her to him, they found no evidence.

The leak

The allegation most likely reached the public through a leak, and who leaked it is still unknown (TechCrunch). Huang himself never received a defensive briefing, the warning sometimes given to Americans a foreign intelligence service may be targeting. Warning him could have revealed that she was under surveillance and put the investigation at risk (Tom's Guide). The secret was kept from the man it concerned, then reached the press.

David Sacks, co-chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, asked the question that is still open: "At this point, the only crime that we know for sure happened is the leaking of the classified memo. Who did that and why?" (Gizmodo).

What happened to the shares

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed at $215.38 on 28 October 2026, the day before the Times report, and at $125.53 on 20 November 2026. That is a fall of 41.7%, from about $5.19 trillion of market value to about $3.02 trillion (Yahoo Finance).

Part of that was the market. Nvidia's run of falls had begun before the crisis, CNBC reported, on worries about the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out after the midterm elections and on competition from Google and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (CNBC). Over the same days the PHLX Semiconductor Index, the chip index, fell 28.0%, AMD 26.6% and the S&P 500 10.8% (Yahoo Finance). The gap opened on Nvidia's own news. In the two weeks to the announcement of his resignation on 12 November, Nvidia fell 22.8% while the chip index fell 10.1% and AMD rose 1.2% (Yahoo Finance). On 20 November the shares fell another 14%, their seventh straight daily fall, as investors weighed life after Huang and Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission was exploring possible accounting issues (CNBC).

The numbers did not break. Nvidia's results beat expectations, and it raised its fiscal 2028 guidance. At the low the shares traded at about 8.4 times forward earnings, against 29 for AMD (CNBC). When the board reinstated Huang on 23 November the stock rose 31.5% in a day, adding $952 billion (Wikipedia). At the close on 25 November 2026, $149.30, it was still 30.7% below its 28 October close, about $1.6 trillion of market value, with the chip index 24.9% down (Yahoo Finance).

Exhibit 3, chart. Nvidia against the chip index and the S&P 500, daily closes from 28 October to 25 November 2026, each set to 100 on 28 October.

How to read Exhibit 3: each line is a daily close divided by its 28 October close, times 100. Until 6 November the chip index fell further than Nvidia. From 9 November, when the Nvidia line drops below the chip index, the space between them is the part of the fall the sector does not explain.

What to watch

Huang sits a closed-door interview with three House committees on Tuesday 1 December, Nvidia's general counsel Tim Teter follows on 2 December, and Huang testifies in public before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday 3 December (Wikipedia). The intelligence committees have asked for the 30 March memo (CBS News). If they get it, they will see part of what the spy story was built on.

Sources

TechCrunch, Is Alice Huang a spy or not?: techcrunch.com

Yahoo Finance, NVDA daily chart: query1.finance.yahoo.com

Wikipedia, Jensen Huang scandal: en.wikipedia.org

Newsmax (Yahoo News), reporting The Wall Street Journal, US Finds No Evidence China Directed Spying on Nvidia CEO: yahoo.com

Reuters (The Korea Times), US finds no evidence China directed executive to spy on Nvidia CEO, WSJ reports: koreatimes.co.kr

CBS News, Chinese intel may have surveilled Alice Huang amid affair with Nvidia CEO, U.S. agencies tell Congress: cbsnews.com

Business Today, No evidence Alice Huang was directed by Chinese intelligence to spy on Jensen Huang, say officials: businesstoday.in

China Law Translate, PRC National Intelligence Law (as amended in 2018): chinalawtranslate.com

MLQ.ai, reporting The New York Times, US intelligence officials tell Congress that Alice Huang passed information to China's spy agency and that Kang Wei was at times its asset: mlq.ai

NVIDIA Newsroom, NVIDIA Board Reinstates Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director: nvidianews.nvidia.com

Tom's Guide, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly targeted by suspected Chinese spy: tomsguide.com

SiliconANGLE, US intelligence agencies reportedly brief Congress about Alice Huang: siliconangle.com

The New York Times (Honolulu Star-Advertiser), Nvidia scandal prompts questions of what it means to be a spy: staradvertiser.com

AI Weekly, reporting The Washington Post, WaPo: Rubio Recast CIA Report in Huang Spy Scandal Memo: aiweekly.co

CNN (KTVZ), Intel intercepts implicating Jensen Huang in affair sparked classified Rubio memo: ktvz.com

NVIDIA Newsroom, NVIDIA Announces CEO Transition: nvidianews.nvidia.com

Gizmodo, Trump Allies Debate Spy Claims as Nvidia Scandal Deepens: gizmodo.com

CNBC, Nvidia stock plunges 14%, wraps up longest weekly losing streak since 2008 financial crisis: cnbc.com

Yahoo Finance, PHLX Semiconductor Index (^SOX) daily chart: query1.finance.yahoo.com

Yahoo Finance, S&P 500 (^GSPC) daily chart: query1.finance.yahoo.com

Yahoo Finance, AMD daily chart: query1.finance.yahoo.com

Not financial advice: do your own work.

Stocks mentioned: $NVDA (NASDAQ), $AMD (NASDAQ), $SMCI (NASDAQ) and $GOOGL (NASDAQ).

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of the KnightsBridge Group (shayneheffernan.com).