Join Us on Telegram

How to Enter Telegram Online

Go to the Telegram official website. Enter the phone number. Wait for the confirmation code and enter it. Start using Telegram online.

Telegram Web feature allows us to send and receive messages online on our Desktop PC or Tablet. It is the browser-based PC version of Telegram.

Telegram is a freeware, cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging (IM) software and application service. The service also provides end-to-end encrypted video calling, VoIP, file sharing and several other features.

It was initially launched for iOS on 14 August 2013 and Android in October 2013.

The application servers of Telegram are distributed worldwide to decrease data load, while the operational center is currently based in Dubai.

Various Telegram client apps are available for desktop and mobile platforms including official apps for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux, as well as for the now-discontinued Windows Phone.

There is also an official web interface and numerous unofficial clients that make use of Telegram’s protocol. All of Telegram’s official apps are open source.

Telegram provides end-to-end encrypted calls and optional end-to-end encrypted “secret” chats between two online users on smartphone clients, whereas cloud chats use client-server/server-client encryption.

Users can send text and voice messages, animated stickers, make voice and video calls, and share an unlimited number of images, documents (2 GB per file), user locations, contacts, and music.

In January 2021, Telegram surpassed 500 million monthly active users.and was the 8th most downloaded app worldwide in 2020.