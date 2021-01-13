General Motors Presents Flying Car

General Motors presented a futuristic flying Cadillac – a self-driving vehicle which takes off and lands vertically and carries the passenger above the streets and through the air.

It is fully fully autonomous and all-electric, with a 90kW motor, a GM Ultium battery pack and an ultra-lightweight body with four pairs of rotors.

The autonomous Cadillac shuttle, described in the video as “arriving soon,” features a boxy silhouette that recalls the Cruise Origin, also designed by Simcoe’s team. It features fore and aft sliding doors and a panoramic glass roof.

General Motors closed up 0.285 at 48.105. Volume was 35% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 21% wider than normal.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the bullish or bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

General Motors is currently 55.4% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.

Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of General Motors at a relatively equal pace (neutral).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on General Motors and have had this outlook for the last 0 periods.

Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that General Motors is currently in an overbought condition.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A big black candle occurred.

This is bearish, as prices closed significantly lower than they opened.

If the candle appears when prices are “high,” it may be the first sign of a top.

If it occurs when prices are confronting an overhead resistance area (e.g., a moving average, trendline, or price resistance level), the long black candle adds credibility to the resistance.

Similarly, if the candle appears as prices break below a support area, the long black candle confirms the failure of the support area.

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 23 white candles and 26 black candles for a net of 3 black candles.

