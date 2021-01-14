The Victorian Cluster that is Good News

Victorian Sire Cluster based at Larneuk is on fire at the moment.

Yesterday one of Australia’s best up and coming Jockeys Ben Allen rode one to victory and the other to an impressive 2nd at Yara Glen in Victoria.

Wednesday, January 13

Yarra Glen: Bet365 Odds Protector Mdn, 1514m 2 of 8: Buble Boy (ex: Glenlearae)Tnr: Ms C Alderson Rdr: Ben Allen

Yarra Glen: Bet365 Racing Refunds Mdn, 1009m 1 of 9: Quality Diamond (ex: Asufas)Tnr: Ms N Burke Rdr: Ben Allen

The plan was to have a bit of cover but @bennallen44 and Quality Diamond got the job done regardless. pic.twitter.com/4tUQcZuBvA — Racing.com (@Racing) January 13, 2021

Only a couple of weeks in to 2021 and Cluster already has 2 winners on the board.

2020 finished with a bang for the promising Sire with Rocket Tiger winning so convincingly he is now being talked about as a Slipper hope.

Raced by the King of Cods Noel Penfold, trained by Scott Spackman and ridden by the legend Kathy O’Hara Rocket Tiger blitzed the field at Randwick in the Boxing Day Plate.

Cluster is much more than performance and athleticism. He really is to the manor born: Cluster’s sire, Fastnet Rock needs little introduction with a 70% winners to runners strike rate, multiple Champion Sires’ titles, 178 million progeny earnings and 148 stakes winners.

Importantly, not only does Fastnet Rock remain a top 5 Australian Sire, his sire sons include Smart Missile, the late Hinchinbrook, Foxwedge, Rothesay and Your Song – all in the current top 40.

A full brother to Group placed Miss Que and half to the multiple stakes placed Inkling, Cluster is from the Flemington stakes winner and Group Two placed, Tarcoola Diamond, who is, in turn, from a daughter of Group One winning 2YO, I Like Diamonds.

With many of the Fastnet Rock progeny training on, there is already plenty of excitement around the first crop of Cluster with last season’s 2YOs including the stakes placed winner, Gee Gees Darl, multiple winner Galaxy and, now the promising 3YO, Tocatchacod.