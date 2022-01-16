#self #esteme #love

“It is Key not to compare yourself to others” — Paul Ebeling

It can be difficult not comparing yourself to others. Social networks are full of picture-perfect lives and happy people living their dreams, and sometime it’s hard to not let it get to you. So, remember that comparing yourself to others weakens your self-esteem, because there will always be someone more attractive, wealthier, or smarter than you.

Remind yourself that everyone’s circumstance is different. Everyone has had different experiences that have shaped who we are. Also, what you see in those pictures might not actually be what’s happening in real-life, those people choose exactly what they want people to see. No one is as perfect as they seem.

Spend time with people who love you, and stay away from things that make you feel bad. Talk to your friends and family about how you are feeling, and ask them what they like about you, what they find unique, and what makes you you.

Take the time to love and take care of yourself, then will you have so much more to offer others.

Have a happy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!