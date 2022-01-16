#work

“Alvin Toffler’s Future Shock painted a picture of what future societies would look like, he taught me about work” –Paul Ebeling

He told me, “No serious futurist deals in “predictions”, instead encouraged me to think about larger concepts including:

Telecommuting: Fewer and fewer jobs today require employees to be physically present in their office. He predicted this and the rise of home offices, writing that homes would be “electronic cottages” that would allow us greater work-life balance and a richer family life. Today, that is happening, I have been doing it for nearly 50yrs.

He popularized the phrase “adhocracy,” a reference to a company that operates without a formal hierarchy. An adhocracy is flexible and often horizontally structured. It allows for creativity and adaptability, since employees are not pigeonholed into certain roles.

Many startups today are adhocracies offering roles that change based on needs and titles that would not fit anywhere on a traditional corporate ladder.

Have a happy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!