If You Must Eat at Your Desk, Eat the Best!

This is super: D’Artagnan Jambon-Beurre!

This is less of a recipe and more of a tasty suggestion. If you have been to Paris, you have likely had a simple lunch of jambon-Beurre. This is D’Artagnan’s version using authentic French-style bistro ham, black truffle butter, and creamy Camembert.

Ingredients

1 fresh baguette (about 24 inches long)

8 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter, at room temp

8 ounces Berkshire Pork Bistro Ham, thinly sliced

4 ounces Brie or Camembert, in ¼-inch slices

Cornichons

Preparation

Cut the baguette in half lengthwise so you have one large open sandwich. Generously spread each cut side with truffle butter. Layer ham evenly over the baguette then top with cheese. Close the sandwich then cut into 4 equal lengths. Serve with cornichons.

Tips: Use the freshest baguette you can find. You can also use thinly sliced Gruyere if you prefer, or omit the cheese entirely. This sandwich is also wonderful on the thinner ficelle style bread.

