Replacing snack foods with almonds or other tree nuts can significantly increase nutrient intake. A study has revealed adults and children replacing all their snacks with almonds increased their intake of good fats, protein, fiber and magnesium. The study participants also consumed less empty calories, saturated fats, and carbohydrates.

Almonds are an excellent source of fats, protein, fiber and antioxidants. The antioxidants in almonds are found mostly in the skin, so blanched almonds are not the healthiest choice.

Almonds are the nut with the most nutrients, when compared ounce per ounce or calorie per calorie.  The Dietary Guidelines for Americans urge people to get the most nutrition possible out of the calories we eat.

