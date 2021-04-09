Happiness is 1 of Those Things…

#happiness

… in life that we are constantly on the lookout for. We strive to be happy people, but sometimes life can get in the way.

Daily stresses, environments and situations that we come across all impact our ability to be happy.

The Big Q: How do we become a happy person, despite all of our obstacles?

The Big A: Simply put, there is scientific evidence showing associations between happiness and genetics. But, there is no single “happiness” gene. There is nothing written in our genes saying that we have a limited amount of happiness in our lifetime. We all have the ability to be happy, and choosing to be and actually pursuing it can help make a person happy.

With that a given, make the effort to monitor your mind. Watch for negative thoughts or feelings, such as anger, resentment, or bitterness. Work through these emotions in healthy ways, so that it is not a roadblock in your pursuit of happiness.

Research has shown that happy people actually thrive on adversity. Handling situations in negative ways such as yelling, lashing out can harm personal relationships. So instead, find a way to deal with a good people issue without compromising your relationships, or happiness.

My way is to never engage with nit wits, puffers or near-do-wells and tune out the Noise!

Happiness is related to good health and healthy relationships. So eat healthy and avoid all unhealthy unhappy people and take good care of yourself.

Have a happy, healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!