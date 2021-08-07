Guide: Pebble Beach Automotive Week

#PebbleBeach #AutomotiveWeek

“In the 8 days leading up to Concours Sunday visit Concours Village. Open to the public at no cost, visit and explore all the manufacturer displays and their unique visions, go for a ride with 1 of the official Ride and Drives, and do not miss out on your chance to purchase a piece of the Concours to take home”– Paul Ebeling

Welcome back to Pebble Beach Automotive Week

PEBBLE BEACH CONCOURS d’ELEGANCE

This is the 70th Concours celebration showcasing many past Best of Show cars and road race winners, along with features ranging from Early Electrics to Porsche 917 and the Lamborghini Countach.

FERRARI TRIUMPHANTLY RETURNS TO PEBBLE BEACH

Join Ferrari in celebration on Saturday, August 14, and watch the Ferrari Parade as it glides to Concorso Ferrari, a special exhibition on the First Fairway.

HONORING OUR HISTORIC TIES TO RACING

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will honor its origins at its 70th celebration this August. All 5 of the winning cars in the first Pebble Beach Road Race, which was held in Y 1950, will be on display on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

AUTOMOTIVE WEEK EXPERIENCES

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and Pebble Beach Automotive Week Events are a can’t-miss for every car enthusiast, and this year will be truly unforgettable!

Watch Immersive Stories & Live Coverage of the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

In partnership with the Pebble Beach Concours, Hagerty Media is bringing you a supercharged dose of photographs, stories, and videos celebrating both the storied history and the mirror-bright future of this completely unique and cherished event.

And tune in live on Sunday, August 15 at 1:15 pm PST to watch a daylong livestream of this prestigious event from the comfort of your home. This livestream is presented by WeatherTech, produced by Torque and broadcast by Hagerty Media

Know before you go

The safety and well-being of our guests, entrants, judges, volunteers and the community as a whole is our utmost priority.

Health and safety measures that reduce the risks associated with the virus, and that are in line with current Monterey County guidelines for large events and leading industry best practices, will be in place at all Pebble Beach Automotive Week events.

Have a Super weekend, Keep the Faith!