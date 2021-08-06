21.4 C
Investments

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 6 August, as follows:

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG): Analysts see organic growth and strategic acquisitions are making this 1 of the country’s most profitable auto dealers. Shares have a consensus price target at 227.14.

Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN): BofA Securities raised its Neutral rating to Buy with a 140 price target. The consensus target is at 135.65. 

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY): DZ Bank raised the pharmaceutical giant to Buy from Hold and has a 288 price target. The posted consensus target is at 236.88.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC): Summit Insights downgraded the hard disk drive and storage giant to Hold from Buy. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 33.52 – 78.19 and have a 91.57 consensus price target.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN): Citigroup raised the luxury casino group to Buy from Neutral and has a 120 price target. The consensus target is at 131.55.

Have a prossperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

