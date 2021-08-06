Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ABG $EMN $LLY $WDC $WYNN

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 6 August, as follows:

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG): Analysts see organic growth and strategic acquisitions are making this 1 of the country’s most profitable auto dealers. Shares have a consensus price target at 227.14.

Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN): BofA Securities raised its Neutral rating to Buy with a 140 price target. The consensus target is at 135.65.

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY): DZ Bank raised the pharmaceutical giant to Buy from Hold and has a 288 price target. The posted consensus target is at 236.88.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC): Summit Insights downgraded the hard disk drive and storage giant to Hold from Buy. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 33.52 – 78.19 and have a 91.57 consensus price target.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN): Citigroup raised the luxury casino group to Buy from Neutral and has a 120 price target. The consensus target is at 131.55.

Have a prossperous day, Keep the Faith!