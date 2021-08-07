22.6 C
FeaturedLifestyleLuxury

My Favorite: Pebble Beach, The Inn at Spanish Bay

By Paul Ebeling

Nestled among majestic Monterey pines and fronted by a Scottish-style links golf course that touches some of the most breathtaking coastline in the world—The Inn at Spanish Bay is an idyllic retreat, I have been staying there for at least 20 yrs, it is my favorite for Automotive Week and beyond” — Paul Ebeling

All of guest rooms feature stylish and comfortable furnishings and a warm, cozy fireplace. Most rooms include a private patio or balcony, providing magnificent views of landscaped grounds, pine forests, rolling fairways or the Pacific Ocean. Each room also features complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs with cable and lavish modern bathrooms loaded with signature amenities to enhance your stay. 

While at The Inn, dine at your choice of fabulous restaurants onsite. Stroll along our seaside boardwalk and discover hidden coves and sandy beaches. Play at any of our renowned golf courses, pamper yourself at our resort’s award-winning Spa and enjoy access to our private members-only Spanish Bay Club.

As a guest of The Inn at Spanish Bay, you can enjoy a myriad of extraordinary services and benefits, The Inn is committed to providing a first-class experience.

Start planning your trip today.

Have a Super weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

