Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks ended lower Friday to post a weekly loss, as inflation data raised investor concerns over policy tightening, while US-Sino tensions weighed on the market too.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5% to 5,035.34, while the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.9% to 3,450.68.

Japanese shares closed higher Friday on growing expectations that companies will report healthy profits and issue upbeat forecasts as earnings reports start to post.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 0.2% at 29,768.06, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.39% at 1,959.47.

Australian shares ended lower Friday, though the index still delivered its best wk in 9.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.1% lower at 6,995.2 points at close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index -0.5% to 12,574.4 on the day,

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:37am EDT 171.55 +0.65 +0.38% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 347.36 -4.04 -1.15% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:36am EDT 1,763.74 -2.80 -0.16% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,768.06 +59.08 +0.20% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,698.80 -309.27 -1.07% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:14am EDT 7,252.30 +2.00 +0.03% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,131.88 -11.38 -0.36% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:52am EDT 1,566.34 +7.51 +0.48% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,070.21 -1.51 -0.02% .PSI PSE Composite Index 8 Apr 2021 6,545.17 -106.54 -1.60% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,450.68 -31.88 -0.92% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:53am EDT 49,595.87 -150.34 -0.30% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,612.25 +9.85 +0.61% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 7 Apr 2021 447.44 +2.91 +0.65%

