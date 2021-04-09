Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China stocks ended lower Friday to post a weekly loss, as inflation data raised investor concerns over policy tightening, while US-Sino tensions weighed on the market too.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5% to 5,035.34, while the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.9% to 3,450.68.

 Japanese shares closed higher Friday on growing expectations that companies will report healthy profits and issue upbeat forecasts as earnings reports start to post.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 0.2% at 29,768.06, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.39% at 1,959.47.

Australian shares ended lower Friday, though the index still delivered its best wk in 9.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.1% lower at 6,995.2 points at close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index -0.5% to 12,574.4 on the day,

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:37am EDT171.55+0.65+0.38%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT347.36-4.04-1.15%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:36am EDT1,763.74-2.80-0.16%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,768.06+59.08+0.20%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,698.80-309.27-1.07%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:14am EDT7,252.30+2.00+0.03%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,131.88-11.38-0.36%
.SETISET Composite Index5:52am EDT1,566.34+7.51+0.48%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,070.21-1.51-0.02%
.PSIPSE Composite Index8 Apr 20216,545.17-106.54-1.60%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,450.68-31.88-0.92%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:53am EDT49,595.87-150.34-0.30%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,612.25+9.85+0.61%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index7 Apr 2021447.44+2.91+0.65%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , #AsiaPacific, #Australia, #China, #HongKong, #Japan

Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific