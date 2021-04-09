Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 9 April, as follows:

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ;ADBE) was resumed in coverage at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 570 price target. The consensus target for the tech giant is 565.42.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) was started with a Buy rating and a 58 price target at Stifel. The consensus target is at 68.50.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was resumed in coverage at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 180 price target. The consensus target for the big data giant is at 193.62.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target to 71. The consensus target is at 53. Thursday’s last print was 57.89/share.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was resumed in coverage at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 175 price target. That compares with a 167.86 consensus target.

