#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Below are our Buys for Friday, 9 April, as follows:
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ;ADBE) was resumed in coverage at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 570 price target. The consensus target for the tech giant is 565.42.
Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) was started with a Buy rating and a 58 price target at Stifel. The consensus target is at 68.50.
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was resumed in coverage at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 180 price target. The consensus target for the big data giant is at 193.62.
Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target to 71. The consensus target is at 53. Thursday’s last print was 57.89/share.
VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was resumed in coverage at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 175 price target. That compares with a 167.86 consensus target.
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Happiness is 1 of Those Things… - April 9, 2021
- The Effects of the Falling Dollar on US Trading Partners and US Consumers - April 9, 2021
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - April 9, 2021