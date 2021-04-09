Meet Bangkok Post’s Women of the Year

Women inspiring societies and shaping tomorrow

With the past year dominated by the global pandemic which has challenged almost every aspect of human life, inspiration, motivation and ideas to shape the future are crucial to society.

To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, 24 extraordinary women inspiring change in their communities and areas of expertise have been named as the Bangkok Post’s Women of the Year.

The women we have chosen to honour represent a wide range of fields, from national leadership, fashion, retail, arts and culture, finance and security, the digital realm, food, media, hospitality, real estate, science and sport.

They were chosen under the core criteria that they help shaping our tomorrow, providing an inspiration, driving policy or social movements, and dedicating themselves to advancing knowledge. They must also bring experience and passion to the task of improving the community and society at large.

Starting today, the women whose lives we are showcasing as the Bangkok Post’s Women of the Year will be profiled in the newspaper and on the website in a specially designed microsite every Monday this month.

