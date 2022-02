Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

#Ferrari #stock #buyback

$RACE

Maranello, (Italy), February 1, 2022 – Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) informs that the Company has purchased, under the 5th tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares – reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis – on Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)





Stock Exchange





Number of common shares purchased





Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)





Consideration excluding fees







(€)

24/01/2022 EXM 39,825 200.2036 7,973,109.25 25/01/2022 EXM 891 199.5941 177,838.35 26/01/2022 EXM 846 200.6523 169,751.85 27/01/2022 EXM 16,569 199.6390 3,307,818.35 28/01/2022 EXM 4,846 197.9488 959,259.75



Total





– 62,977 199.8790 12,587,777.55

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till January 31, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 102,524,194.55 for No. 483,497 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 31, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,277,614 common shares equal to 4.00% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until January 31, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,092,288 own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 760,773,776.08.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

Attachment

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Ferrari is 1 of the most recognizable brands in the world, even becoming the world’s strongest luxury brand in Y 2021, according to Brand Finance. Its Brand Strength Index scored 93.9 pts out of 100 and has a brand strength of AAA+.

Ferrari is among Morgan Stanley’s Top stock picks for 2022, ranking first on the Adam Jonas-led team’s list of favorite EV stocks for 2022. The stock has replaced General Motors as Morgan Stanley’s top pick this year. Ferrari designs, engineers, produces and sells luxury performance sports cars, and is a prospective big player in the EV sector.

Analyst Adam Jonas at Morgan Stanley holds an Overweight rating on Ferrari shares as well, as of January 2022.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, all Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished Monday at 235.49 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 275.30 in NY, down from its all time closing high at 275.30 on 22nd November.

A Key technical indicator has just turned Very Bullish, as the stock is very oversold in here. The candlestick pattern indicated the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key resistance is at 247.86, the Key support is at 231.88, our Key technical indicators are now Neutral to Bullish.

Societe Generale places a Street high price target of $290 on RACE as compared to the average sell-side price target at 195.93. Most Street analysts still do not know how to view Ferrari.

Morgan Stanley called out $RACE a “sleeper” EV play as the firm can justify more than 100% of the company’s value with its ICE business. MS’s new price target of $350 reps more than 35% Northside potential for shares and is above the average analyst 1 yr target is at 208.64.

MS automotive analyst says, “Longer term, we see scope for Ferrari to offer a range of EV products at potentially higher prices than the average selling price of today’s Ferrari, while leveraging economies of scale on higher volumes.“

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, an all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 208.29.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top call on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!