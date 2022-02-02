Top 10 Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2022

We are now in the second month of this year, and it is still possible to invest in good coins that can yield large returns.

We’ll look at both old and new coins to invest in this article. Especially new coins, which you may invest with a small amount of money and earn huge rewards.

The following are some of them:

1. Bitcoin

This is a no-brainer even with the earlier dip Bitcoin continues to be the father of all cryptos, dominating all digital assets, with a market cap of $8111 billion.

Bitcoin believers and investors continued to believe in this cryptocurrency.

The no-dying spirits of Bitcoin believers are one of the major reasons why bitcoin is going nowhere, so you can add bitcoin to the list of crypto you want to acquire this year.

2. Ethereum

After bitcoin the next valuable coin that we can think of is Ethereum. This cryptocurrency has also been able to maintain its second-place over the years with a market cap of roughly $390 billion.

Recently, Ethereum has become well-known for serving as the foundation for a variety of blockchain-based applications, such as NFTs.

In 2022, Ethereum switch from proof of work (PoW) to proof of stake (PoS) to boost scalability and make it more ecologically friendly.

The utility and recent development of this coin have made this coin part of our top coins to invest in this year.

3. Tether USDT

If you’re searching for a stablecoin, you should think about investing in this one. Tether USDT is the best option if you don’t want to risk your money but still want to invest in crypto. It is equivalent to the US dollar and does not fluctuate like other coins.

4. Binance BNB

This coin was launched in 2017 and it has grown exponentially since then. Presently, it is ranked fourth with a market cap of around $80 billion. The traction for this coin is massive, making it one of our top crypto choices to consider.

5. Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is a very new cryptocurrency that has proven to live up to the hype. It was first launched in the crypto market in August 2020.

Ever since its inception Shiba Inu has grown tremendously, making it the most successful digital token since Bitcoin in terms of growth with a market cap of over $10 billion.

6. Cardano

This is another high-performing coin launched recently and is currently sitting at a market cap of around $35 billion.

This cryptocurrency is based on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) concept, which reduces transaction times while also reducing environmental effects through the staking process.

Its native token is presently trading for over $1, making it an excellent token to invest in with a small amount of money and receive a large return.

7. Mana

Mana is native crypto for decentraland, a 3D NFT virtual game. This game has been doing well in the NFT space, so it is only logical that its native crypto will be a good coin to invest in this year.

8. Knights

The Knightsbridge DAO is the first-of-its-kind, a DAO with a Broker, Exchange, Chain, Consultancy, Service Provider, NFT Hub and an extensive and growing portfolio of Tech, DeFi and real world assets. The Knightsbridge DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) as an organization represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer program, controlled by the organization members, and not influenced by a central government. As the rules are embedded into the code, no managers are needed, thus removing any bureaucracy or hierarchy hurdles. Taking the very best technology from a cross-section of industries to deliver the next step change in decentralization for financial services.

9. Dogs

MetaRace is a play-to-earn NFT greyhound racing blockchain game in the Metaverse that will allow investors the ability to own dogs, participate in races, breed unique NFT dogs, grow a kennel or training business, buy land, build racecourses, and co-own community racecourses.

Combining a multi-billion dollar business, a fully verifiable blockchain and unlimited earning potential due to NFT and decentralised community participation – there are no limits to growth potential!

10. SGOX

SportemonGo (SGOX) is on track to becoming the world’s premier tokenised sports platform with the launch of Sportemon (SGOX) V.2 set for 22 January 2022.

Final note

Whether you’re on a tight budget or don’t mind investing heavily in crypto, any of these 7 coins will suffice. This isn’t to say there aren’t other coins to invest in; just make sure you do your homework first. Also, keep in mind that the crypto market is volatile, so only invest what you’re willing to lose and always use Knights to trade.