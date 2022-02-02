Chinese-built Superyacht Celebrates the New Lunar Year

#Chinese #NewYear #superyachts #tiger #Qing

Launched in Y 2010, as part of the Marco Polo series from the Chinese shipyard Cheoy Lee, this 46m superyacht had recently undergone a refit in Y 2020. With the captain’s cabin on the main deck forward, this gives the owner a 3-room suite aft of the bridge plus open air lounge.

At the lower deck, four possible guest cabins are available where one is arranged as a gym with a full en suite. Another offers a built-in daybed that can be converted to a nanny cabin.

This superyacht also has a library/cinema which can be an ideal space for a quiet retreat or to catch the latest blockbuster films.

It is Red!

Have a prosperous Year of the Tiger, Keep the Faith!