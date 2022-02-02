Home 2022 Chinese-built Superyacht Celebrates the New Lunar Year

Chinese-built Superyacht Celebrates the New Lunar Year

By
Paul Ebeling
-
12

#Chinese #NewYear #superyachts #tiger #Qing

Launched in Y 2010, as part of the Marco Polo series from the Chinese shipyard Cheoy Lee, this 46m superyacht had recently undergone a refit in Y 2020. With the captain’s cabin on the main deck forward, this gives the owner a 3-room suite aft of the bridge plus open air lounge.

At the lower deck, four possible guest cabins are available where one is arranged as a gym with a full en suite. Another offers a built-in daybed that can be converted to a nanny cabin.

This superyacht also has a library/cinema which can be an ideal space for a quiet retreat or to catch the latest blockbuster films.

It is Red!

Qing: The Cheoy Lee explorer yacht where east meets west

Have a prosperous Year of the Tiger, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleA Most Romantic Hotel in Italy
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR