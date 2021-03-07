Eat Real Butter for Good Health

#butter #health

“Fact: Not only is real butter good for our bodies, but saturated fat is a necessity”-– Paul Ebeling

Butter is not only a natural source of Vitamins A, D, K and E, but it is the best source for them. These vitamins are fat-soluble, so consuming them through butter is the easiest way for our bodies to absorb them.

Dr. Weston A. Price, founder of the Weston A. Price Foundation, extensively studied the effects of butter on various societies. He concludes that without fat-soluble vitamins, our bodies are not able to use the minerals we ingest, regardless of how abundant we may be consuming them. In fact, he went as far as to state that fat-soluble vitamins are required for the absorption of water-soluble vitamins.

A portion of the fatty acids in butter are short and medium-chained. These types of saturated fat contain antimicrobial (kills or inhibits the growth of microorganisms), antitumor (inhibits the growth of tumors) and immune-system strengthening properties.

Lauric acid is a fatty acid not found in any other animal fat and is successfully used to treat a variety of viruses, bacterial infections and fungal infections.

In fact, researchers are studying the effect of lauric acid against COVID and HIV/AIDS because of its strong antiviral properties.

Butter, coconut oil and breast milk are the only natural dietary sources of lauric acid. This may explain why research consistently finds fewer infections of all types in breast-fed babies.

Contrary to popular belief, butter does not make 1 fat. The fatty acids in butter do not need to be broken down by our gut. They are absorbed directly from the small intestine into the liver and converted into quick energy.

It is the long-chain fatty acids that are typically found in polyunsaturated oils and refined carbohydrates that are stored in our bodies as fat.

Butter contains the mineral iodine in a way that is very easy for our body to absorb. The human body requires iodine in order for the thyroid gland to function correctly. The thyroid gland produces the hormones that regular our metabolism. Since the body does not make iodine, it must be consumed through eating. Our body is satiated when we feed it the nutrients contained in butter. This reduces our cravings for other non-nutrient-dense foods because we have given our body what it needs

The Big Q: What better way to manage our weight than to eat butter?

Here are a some more reason to, as follows:

Lauric acid treats fungal and yeast infections.

Butter is very rich source of the vital mineral selenium.

Butter contains conjugated linoleic acid, which is a potent anti-cancer agent, muscle builder, and immunity booster.

Butter is the only source of an anti-stiffness factor, which protects against calcification of the joints.

Anti-stiffness factor in butter also prevents hardening of the arteries, cataracts, and calcification of the pineal gland.

Butter may promote fertility in women.

Butter contains arachidonic acid which plays a role in brain function and is a vital component of cell membranes.

Organic butter comes from cows who are fed an Organic diet. The grass and feed + the butter production processes conform to and are certified by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Grass-fed butter comes from cows that are feed mostly or completely on pasture grass.

When looking to buy the best butter remember than butter is always better than vegetable oil, and some butter is better than no butter.

In my opinion, grass-fed butter is the best. Quality butter brands include Kerrygold, PLUGRA and Organic Valley.

Most Americans were trained to store our butter and eggs in the refrigerator. That is the best place for eggs, unless you get farm fresh eggs that have not been washed. But, Butter can be stored on the counter for a for a wk or so without any problems.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively