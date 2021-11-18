11.7 C
Dr. Facui has “blood on his hands”

By Paul Ebeling

Peter Navarro, 1 of President Trump’s (45) chief advisers, charges that top federal medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has the “blood of millions of people worldwide on his hands” due to numerous alleged missteps and “lies of omission” that occurred throughout the VirusCasedemic, errors in judgment that Mr. Navarro says date back to the earliest days of COVID-19’s global assault.

Mr. Navarro, who served as an assistant to President Trump and the director of trade and manufacturing policy, leveled the accusations at Dr. Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIA) and now the chief medical adviser to Mr. Biden, in an interview Wednesday that expounded on revelations from his book, “In Trump Time: My Journal of America’s Plague Year,” which was released on 2 November and has already made the bestseller list.

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

