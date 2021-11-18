Study: This ‘vaccine’ May Mean Boosters for Life

#COVID #vaccine #durability #boosters #CDC #OSHA #Biden

“Researchers are ramping up efforts to figure out why some vaccines protect for mere weeks but others work for life.” — Paul Ebeling

Natural Immunity: More than 150 yrs ago, a natural experiment on a rocky, volcanic archipelago between Scandinavia and Iceland proved that an infection can trigger lifelong immunologic memory. Measles raced through residents of the Faroe Islands in Y 1781. The disease did not reappear on the isolated island group for 65 yrs, when a visitor brought it back. A thorough study found that no 1 alive during the 1st outbreak became ill again. Their elderly immune systems remembered and fought off the virus.

And now: In a Y 2018 review of 11 recent studies on the durability of influenza vaccines, researchers concluded that effectiveness can vanish as soon as 90 days after vaccination.

This a today’s definition of a vaccine

In September 2021, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shocked medical experts by changing the definition of a vaccine from “a product that produces immunity therefore protecting the body from the disease,” to “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”

The Key change is that a “vaccine” no longer produces immunity, so it no longer protects you against the disease. It only stimulates an immune response against a given disease. This definition was contrived to describe the limited function of the COVID-19 gene therapy injections, which do not make you immune and cannot prevent us from getting or spreading the infection.

By any definition of a vaccine in use before Y 2021, the COVID shot is not a vaccine. At best, the shot will reduce the symptoms. This also means they cannot, ever, produce herd immunity. This despite the redefinition of herd immunity, from being something produced as a result of natural infection, to something resulting from mass-vaccination.

With that the major health organizations across the world have changed several definitions of medical terms, including the definitions for “vaccine,” “herd immunity” and “pandemic,” which in turn have a significant impact on everyday life.

And now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering changing the definition of “fully vaccinated”

Israel and Australia have already pushed back. Citizens must get a booster at 6 months after their 2nd shot or lose all “passport freedoms.” Australian premier Daniel Andrews has actually stated that, going forward, life for the vaccinated will “be about the maintenance of your vaccination status”

Updating the definition of “fully vaccinated” will also have the side effect of skewing mortality statistics, giving government another round of ammunition for false claims.

We have and continue to be been told that we are now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and this lie will gain new traction once fully vaccinated people are dropped into the unvaccinated category, 6 months after their last dose

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is already talking about expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rule, so that small businesses with fewer than 100 employees may also be required to force the shot on their employees or face stiff fines. The federal court has put a hold on that Biden mandate.

Have a healthy prosperous day, Keep the Faith!