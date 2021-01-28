Double Masking is a Fashion Statement in NYC

#fashion #layering #masking #NYC

Now, with the COVID-19 chaos going on a yr NY-T’s reporter Tara Parker-Pope has had lots to say about mask wearing, that it has turned it into a fashion statement, particularly when it comes to 2 and 3X masking.

Commenting on the Mrs. Biden’s “colorful matching coat and mask” and the 2 masks worn by ‘Little Peter’ Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg, (pictures above) who had a “fashionable plaid cloth that coordinated with his Winter scarf.”

Whether mask wearing is fashionable or not, the NY-T’s reporter focused on 2X masks that seal out and/or in as much air as possible. “We should all be thinking about the quality of our masks right now,” she said.

Ms. Parker-Pope says, “Single masks are out; singles masks are in. Well-fitted, 2 and 3 layer masks are in, whatever you had before is out. Is she a nutter or what?

Hang on, nope, she is an acolyte of Americas highest paid government, Dr. Doom Fauci.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!