Double Masking is a Fashion Statement in NYC

Now, with the COVID-19 chaos going on a yr NY-T’s reporter Tara Parker-Pope has had lots to say about mask wearing, that it has turned it into a fashion statement, particularly when it comes to 2 and 3X masking.

Commenting on the Mrs. Biden’s “colorful matching coat and mask” and the 2 masks worn by ‘Little Peter’ Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg, (pictures above) who had a “fashionable plaid cloth that coordinated with his Winter scarf.

Whether mask wearing is fashionable or not, the NY-T’s reporter focused on 2X masks that seal out and/or in as much air as possible. “We should all be thinking about the quality of our masks right now,” she said.

Ms. Parker-Pope says, “Single masks are out; singles masks are in. Well-fitted, 2 and 3 layer masks are in, whatever you had before is out. Is she a nutter or what?

Hang on, nope, she is an acolyte of Americas highest paid government, Dr. Doom Fauci.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

