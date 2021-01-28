Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.09%.
China stocks fell Thursday, with major indexes posting their worst decliner in more than 6 months
The Shanghai Composite index ended down 1.91% to 3,505.18. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 2.73% to 5,377.14.
The Shenzhen index ended down 2.93% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 3.632%.
Japanese shares suffered their biggest decliner in 6 months Thursday, tracking Wall Street, weighed by technology companies which have benefited from a recent rally in stocks.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.53% to 28,197.42, while the broader Topix slid 1.14% to 1,838.85.
Australian shares finished lower Thursday to record their worst session in 4 months.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.9% to close at 6,649.7. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 2.2% lower to 13,086.46
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 28 Jan 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:39am EST
|160.98
|-1.82
|-1.12%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:40am EST
|355.17
|-10.61
|-2.90%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:34am EST
|1,607.99
|-14.11
|-0.87%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,197.42
|-437.79
|-1.53%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|28,550.77
|-746.76
|-2.55%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:30am EST
|6,917.60
|-142.60
|-2.02%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,069.05
|-53.51
|-1.71%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:59am EST
|1,468.51
|-29.62
|-1.98%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,979.39
|-129.78
|-2.12%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|27 Jan 2021
|6,851.84
|-11.77
|-0.17%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:00am EST
|3,505.18
|-68.17
|-1.91%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:50am EST
|46,874.36
|-535.57
|-1.13%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|27 Jan 2021
|1,580.62
|+5.31
|+0.34%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|27 Jan 2021
|303.61
|-27.12
|-8.20%
