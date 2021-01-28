Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.09%.

China stocks fell Thursday, with major indexes posting their worst decliner in more than 6 months

The Shanghai Composite index ended down 1.91% to 3,505.18. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 2.73% to 5,377.14.

The Shenzhen index ended down 2.93% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 3.632%.

Japanese shares suffered their biggest decliner in 6 months Thursday, tracking Wall Street, weighed by technology companies which have benefited from a recent rally in stocks.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.53% to 28,197.42, while the broader Topix slid 1.14% to 1,838.85.

Australian shares finished lower Thursday to record their worst session in 4 months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.9% to close at 6,649.7. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 2.2% lower to 13,086.46

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 Jan 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:39am EST160.98-1.82-1.12%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST355.17-10.61-2.90%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:34am EST1,607.99-14.11-0.87%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,197.42-437.79-1.53%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST28,550.77-746.76-2.55%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:30am EST6,917.60-142.60-2.02%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,069.05-53.51-1.71%
.SETISET Composite Index4:59am EST1,468.51-29.62-1.98%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,979.39-129.78-2.12%
.PSIPSE Composite Index27 Jan 20216,851.84-11.77-0.17%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:00am EST3,505.18-68.17-1.91%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:50am EST46,874.36-535.57-1.13%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI27 Jan 20211,580.62+5.31+0.34%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index27 Jan 2021303.61-27.12-8.20%

  #Asia, #AsiaPacific, #Australia, #China, #Japan, #markets, #stocks, #world

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific