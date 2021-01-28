Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.09%.

China stocks fell Thursday, with major indexes posting their worst decliner in more than 6 months

The Shanghai Composite index ended down 1.91% to 3,505.18. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 2.73% to 5,377.14.

The Shenzhen index ended down 2.93% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 3.632%.

Japanese shares suffered their biggest decliner in 6 months Thursday, tracking Wall Street, weighed by technology companies which have benefited from a recent rally in stocks.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.53% to 28,197.42, while the broader Topix slid 1.14% to 1,838.85.

Australian shares finished lower Thursday to record their worst session in 4 months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.9% to close at 6,649.7. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 2.2% lower to 13,086.46

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 Jan 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.